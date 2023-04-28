close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty post biggest monthly gain since November

FPIs poured in over Rs 10,000 crore for a second month in a row as risk sentiment improved after regulators prevented a banking crisis in the developed world

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
markets

Going forward, the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement next month will be one of the key factors influencing market trajectory

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, logged their biggest monthly advance since November last year, gaining 3.6 per cent and 4.1 per cent this April, respectively. Improved global investor sentiment and sustained inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPI) lifted the markets this month. 
The latest up-move follows four months of weak performance. Between December 2022 and March 2023, the Nifty50 dropped nearly 7.5 per cent, underperforming most global markets. This decline led to moderation in the valuations of Indian equities, helping them play catch-up with global peers. The domestic indices outperformed most global peers in April.

“We believe the valuation froth in the Indian equity market has settled after the recent de-rating. However, with global uncertainties still elevated, Indian equities may remain range-bound in the near term,” wrote Credit Suisse Private Wealth in a note.
The note further said the Indian equity market may post a strong recovery in the second half of the year as major central banks are likely to end their rate-hike cycle given the dwindling global growth outlook.

FPIs poured in over Rs 10,000 crore for a second month in a row as risk sentiment improved after regulators prevented a banking crisis in the developed world.
At the start of the month, FPIs built massive short positions. However, a recovery in global markets, following an intense sell-off triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, forced them to cover their short positions.

Also Read

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

Fewer active investors even as benchmark indices hit record highs

Nifty, Sensex close at fresh lifetime highs after sharp late surge

Will the rally in the broader markets continue?

Benchmark indices snap eight-day losing streak; Sensex gains 449 points

Sebi bars Karvy Stock Broking, promoter from securities market for 7 years

Tyre stocks in focus: Ceat, JK Tyre surge up to 11% on healthy margin hopes

L&T gains over 2%, hits record high on hopes of strong order inflows

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?


“Overseas investors started the month with a bearish view. With the markets moving up, they had to cover that. Flows will continue to emerging markets and India will be a beneficiary," said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.
India is considered to be an attractive destination for investors given its superior growth rates and promising demographic.

Also, India’s earnings growth outlook is relatively resilient. Analysts said the Nifty index earnings could grow in double-digits for the next two financial years. And they do not expect any material earnings cut given India's corporate fundamentals have improved materially.
Going forward, the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement next month will be one of the key factors influencing market trajectory.

"The markets have had a reasonably nice run. And there could be a bit of a pause now. Still, expectations are that the Fed is going on hold. Even the latest US economic data was mixed. But the markets are going to look through and hope that the Fed may hold interest rates, and take a more positive view that rates are going to come down at some point,” said Holland.
Topics : stock markets benchmark indices Nifty

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty post biggest monthly gain since November

markets
3 min read

Sebi bars Karvy Stock Broking, promoter from securities market for 7 years

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Crypto wrap: Market in the green ahead of US Fed announcement next month

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
3 min read

Tyre stocks in focus: Ceat, JK Tyre surge up to 11% on healthy margin hopes

tyre, tyres, rubber
4 min read

Crypto exchange CoinDCX releases proof of reserve for January-March 2023

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex soars 463pts, ends atop 61K; Nifty tops 18050; mid-, smallcaps shine

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

markets
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Godrej Consumer, Axis Bank, Wipro, IRB Infra, IHCL, ACC

broker
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Representative image
6 min read
Web Exclusive

These three Nifty sectoral indices look positive on charts

nifty 50
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon