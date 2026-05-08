Biocon shares gain 3% despite 57% drop in Q4 profit; dividend announced

Biocon share price today: Shares of Biocon Ltd rose 3 per cent in today's trade despite the company reporting a sharp 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated Shares of Biocon Ltd rose 3 per cent in today's trade despite the company reporting a sharp 56.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26). The stock opened at ₹379 on the NSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹395.85, defying the broader market weakness.

At 9:35 am, Biocon shares were trading 2.4 per cent higher at ₹391.40, with around two million shares changing hands. In comparison, the NSE Nifty index was down 0.5 per cent.

Biocon Q4 results

Bengaluru-based Biocon said that its Q4 profit stood at ₹198.6. The profit was hit by an exceptional item outgo of ₹80.4 crore on various heads, including the impact of the new labour code. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 459.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at ₹4,516.6 crore as against ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago period.

Post Q4 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Biocon reported revenue and PAT in line, while Ebitda exceeded estimate. Ebitda fell 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,020 crore versus, while Ebitda margin contracted 180 bps to 22.6 per cet. The gross margin (GM) expanded by 190 bps Y-o-Y to 66.5 per cent in the reporting quarter. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's executive chairperson, said that the company delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year. For the entire FY26, the biopharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit came in at ₹368.8 crore, down from ₹1,429.4 crore in FY25. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹16,927 crore in the fiscal as against ₹15,261.7 crore in the preceding year.

"Biocon closed FY26 on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment," she said, adding that "this performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration." Biocon leadership transition Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had founded Biocon ​in 1978. Today, it is one of the world's leading biosimilars manufacturers. Recently, Kiran Mazumdar said that she plans a phased leadership transition over the next ​five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to take over ‌as chair.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Biocon dividend 2026 record date Claire is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech firm incubated with early backing from Mazumdar-Shaw.

Meanwhile, the board of Biocon has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent, or 50 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Biocon stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Biocon shares have witnessed a strong upside rally from the ₹350 levels and is currently trading near ₹390. The stock has crossed its 200-DMA, placed around ₹374, indicating improving bullish momentum. The company has fixed Friday, July 03, 2026 as the record date for determining entitlement of shareholders to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before August 31, 2026.

However, the falling trendline resistance from the 52-week high is positioned near the ₹395–400 zone and could act as an immediate hurdle. A decisive breakout above this range may open the door for further upside towards ₹425 and ₹440 levels.