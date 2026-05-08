Kissht-parent OnEMI Tech makes positive debut; lists at 12% premium on BSE

OnEMI Technology share price Shares of OnEMI Technology, a fintech company operating digital lending platform Kissht, made a positive D-Street debut on the bourses on Friday, May 8, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹926 crore from the markets. OnEMI Technology shares kicked off their maiden trading session on the NSE at ₹190 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹19 or 11.10 per cent over its IPO issue price of ₹171 per share. Post-listing, the stock touched a high of ₹197, up nearly 3.7 per cent from issue price. On the BSE, the company’s shares started trading at ₹191 apiece1., up ₹20 or 12 per cent.

OnEMI Technology (Kissht) IPO details

OnEMI Technology IPO comprises a fresh issue of 49.7 million equity shares worth up to ₹850 crore and an OFS of 4.4 million shares worth up to ₹75.92 crore.

The issue was open for public subscription from Thursday, April 30, 2026, to Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

OnEMI Technology IPO was priced in the band of ₹162 to ₹171 per share with a lot size of 87 shares. It received bids for 377.67 million shares against 39.76 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 9.5 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their quota 24.87 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed 6.57 times their reserved portion. Retail investors, however, showed relatively muted interest, subscribing to just 2.03 times of their allocation.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹171 per share.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, SBI Capital Markets, and Centrum Broking are the book-running lead managers.

According to the RHP, the company intends to allocate ₹637 crore from the net proceeds for augmenting the capital base of Subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The listing price was slightly below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹198 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 16 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.