Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Bondada Engineering shares rise 3% on receiving LoI from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering shares rise 3% on receiving LoI from Adani Group

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Group

stocks

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bondada Engineering shares rose 2.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹474.9 per share on BSE. At 10:44 AM, Bondada Engineering's share price was up 2.41 per cent on BSE at ₹474 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 84,344.42.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,289.53 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹719.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹330.  

Why were Bondada Engineering shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Group. 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that Bondada Engineering Limited has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Adani Group," the company's filing read.
 
 
The scope of work pertains to the supply of goods for the balance of system (BOS) for the 650 MW solar power project at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. It includes complete design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at the site.   ALSO READ | Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses 

The scope also covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning. The order is worth ₹1,050 crore, excluding taxes. 
 
Recently,  the company arm Bondada Green Engineering also received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from JMR Clean Energy for the supply of column post and MMS Galvalume for MSEDCL solar projects. The order was estimated at over ₹30 crore. 
 
That apart, the company's board is scheduled meet on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to consider, approve, and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company along with auditor’s limited review report for the half year ended September 30, 2025.   ALSO READ | Vedanta shares advance 3% on ₹1-trillion Odisha investment plan 
Bondada Engineering is a company based in India, primarily known for its involvement in engineering, construction, and infrastructure-related services. It is known for providing solutions in various sectors, including civil engineering, electrical, mechanical, and other related fields. 
 
It is involved in executing large-scale projects, delivering high-quality engineering services, and working across diverse sectors like industrial, residential, and commercial construction.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

