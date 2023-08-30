Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

BSE moves Bankex expiry to Monday from Friday, to be effective from Oct 16

The traded value of Bankex on the previous weekly expiry on August 25 stood at Rs 4 crore, up from Rs 1.7 crore a week earlier

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSE has decided to move the expiry day of Bankex derivatives contracts from Friday to Monday, effective from October 16, the bourse announced in a notice on Wednesday.

"New contracts of S&P BSE Bankex with Monday expiry will be generated at the end of the day on October 13, 2023, and will be available for trading with effect from October 16, 2023," said BSE, noting that the decision was based on market feedback.

The expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts will continue to be on Friday. The exchange had chosen Friday as the expiry day for its relaunched Sensex and Bankex futures and options (F&O) contracts to differentiate from market leader NSE.

The traded value of Bankex on the previous weekly expiry on August 25 stood at Rs 4 crore, up from Rs 1.7 crore a week earlier.

Over the past two months, NSE and BSE have been staggering the expiry days for their popular derivatives products throughout the week to increase volumes.

As traders tend to be more active on expiry days, the move is expected to boost volumes. The exchanges had earlier stated that the shift aims for balanced market development and the avoidance of concentration risk.

Also Read

Nifty Media index needs to cross this hurdle to see next leg of rally

Sensex at record high: Time to rebalance your portfolios, book profits?

Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer

Nifty Financial Services index may break below this level; check details

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Hotel stocks in focus; Indian, EIH, Chalet hit new highs, surge up to 7%

Stock of this smallcap commercial vehicle company has zoomed 50% in 6 days

Shakti Pumps zooms 18% on winning Rs 358 cr-order from Haryana government

Jio Financial hits 5% upper limit; gains 10% in two days post RIL AGM


NSE's Nifty50— the most traded among all derivatives indices—expires on Thursday, while the second most popular contract, Bank Nifty, will have its expiry moved to Wednesday from September 6. It currently expires on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services (Fin Nifty) derivatives contracts expire on Tuesday.

NSE had earlier planned to switch Bank Nifty expiry to Friday, the same as the current expiry schedule for BSE's Bankex, but later rescinded the move.

In July, the average daily turnover (ADTV) for NSE's F&O segment stood at Rs 303 trillion, a month-on-month growth of 17 per cent. BSE's ADTV for the derivatives segment stood at Rs 4.4 trillion, which is 4.4 times greater than the preceding month.

Market observers note that BSE's success in the derivatives segment has been due to market expansion rather than capturing NSE's market share.
Topics : BSE index BSE Sensex

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon