Monday, January 12, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cupid shares rise 4% as company to consider bonus issue on Jan 29

Cupid shares rise 4% as company to consider bonus issue on Jan 29

In its filing, Cupid said that the board will meet on Thursday, January 29, 2026, to discuss a bonus issue as well as December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

Cupid share

Stock Market

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cupid shares rose 4.1 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹438.8 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced to consider bonus issue.
 
At 12:15 PM, Cupid’s share price was trading 2.44 per cent higher at ₹431.8 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 83,291.25. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹11,642.08 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹527.4 per share and a 52-week low at ₹50 per share.
 
In its filing, the company said that the board will meet on Thursday, January 29, 2026, to discuss a bonus issue as well as December quarter (Q3FY26) results. 
 
 
“With reference to the captioned subject, notice is hereby given under regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026 to consider the following matters.. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares,” the filing read.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Cupid Q3 business update 

Cupid expects the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) to be its best-performing quarter till date, because of strong demand and smooth operation execution. 

Also Read

markets, share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex retreat from day's low as Coal India, ICICI Bank gain; SMIDs fall

stock market, market

Sensex falls 715 pts; Nifty below 25,500: Why are markets falling today?

IREDA share price

Ireda shares gain 4% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 38%, revenue 27%

Power Finance Corporation share price

Here's why Power Finance Corporation shares were ruling higher on Jan 12

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance rallies 5% on heavy volumes in weak market; here's why

 
The order book of the company is at the highest level, which provides a clear visibility of performance in the coming quarters, Cupid said in an exchange filing. 
 
Work at the Palava manufacturing facility continued as scheduled in line with Cupid's broader capacity expansion plan, according to an exchange filing. 
 
Cupid’s management remains confident to achieve a topline guidance of ₹335 crore in the financial year 2026 (FY26) and ₹100 crore net profit target, the company said.   ALSO READ | Lemon Tree Hotels rises 4% as Warburg Pincus to invest in arm Fleur Hotels 
That apart, Cupid recently announced that it will set up a fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing-focused facility in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday. This is Cupid's first facility outside India. 
 
Cupid will fund the project through its internal accruals. The project will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, according to the exchange filing.

More From This Section

equity market, stocks, share market

Nifty SmallCap forms Death Cross on chart; 132 stocks with similar pattern

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) share price

Avenue Supermarts rises 3% post Q3, pares gains later; analysts weigh

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose Monday after announcing Warburg Pincus's investment in arm.

Lemon Tree Hotels rises 4% as Warburg Pincus to invest in arm Fleur Hotels

Signatureglobal (India) share price

Signatureglobal share price falls 7% on Q3 update; is it good time to buy?

Ashiana Housing share price

Ashiana Housing slips 3% on posting Q3 business update; check details

Topics : Cupid Buzzing stocks Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance