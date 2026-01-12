Cupid shares rise 4% as company to consider bonus issue on Jan 29

Cupid shares rose 4.1 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹438.8 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced to consider bonus issue.

At 12:15 PM, Cupid’s share price was trading 2.44 per cent higher at ₹431.8 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 83,291.25. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹11,642.08 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹527.4 per share and a 52-week low at ₹50 per share.

In its filing, the company said that the board will meet on Thursday, January 29, 2026, to discuss a bonus issue as well as December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

With reference to the captioned subject, notice is hereby given under regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026 to consider the following matters.. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares," the filing read.

Cupid Q3 business update

The order book of the company is at the highest level, which provides a clear visibility of performance in the coming quarters, Cupid said in an exchange filing.

Work at the Palava manufacturing facility continued as scheduled in line with Cupid's broader capacity expansion plan, according to an exchange filing.

Cupid's management remains confident to achieve a topline guidance of ₹335 crore in the financial year 2026 (FY26) and ₹100 crore net profit target, the company said.

That apart, Cupid recently announced that it will set up a fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing-focused facility in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday. This is Cupid's first facility outside India.

Cupid will fund the project through its internal accruals. The project will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, according to the exchange filing.