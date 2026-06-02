Dee Development zooms 127% in 2 months; what's driving smallcap stock?

Dee Development Engineers share price

Share price of Dee Development Engineers was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹655.80, also its new high on the BSE on Tuesday at 11:34 AM.

The stock price of the smallcap company quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, soaring 20 per cent during the period. In the past two months, the market price of Dee Development Engineers has more-than-doubled or zoomed 127 per cent from a level of ₹288.90 on the BSE.

Till 11:27 AM; a combined around 51,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 150,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 74,067.

Currently, Dee Development Engineers is trading under ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.

What’s driving Dee Development Engineers’ stock price?

In the past two days, Dee Development Engineers have received orders worth of about ₹600 crore from public sector undertaking (PSU) companies.

The company today, June 2, 2026 announced that it has secured contracts aggregating ₹206.55 crore (Excluding GST). The customer is a Public Sector Maharatna EPC conglomerate of Power Sector. The name cannot be disclosed due to commercial reasons, Dee Development Engineers said in an exchange filing.

The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for manufacturing and supply of Critical Piping Assembly (Main Steam package and Hot Reheat system). For 2 Unit, the contracts to be executed within 6- 2 months from purchase orders. For other 2 units within 2 – 15 months from the purchase orders.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric shares drop 4% as company launches QIP to raise funds On May 30, 2026, Dee Development Engineers announced that the company and its material subsidiary have secured contracts aggregating ₹386.86 crore (Including GST) from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). The purchase order is for manufacturing and supply of piping and to be delivered by February 18, 2028.

Dee Development Engineers – board meeting for preferential issue

A meeting of the board of directors of Dee Development Engineers is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 09:00 AM, inter alia, to consider and if thought fit, to approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the company on preferential basis.

Dee Development Engineers is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries and chemicals through engineering, procurement and manufacturing services. The company also manufactures and supplies piping products such as high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, high frequency induction pipe bends, LSAW pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids and accessories including boiler super heater coils, de-super heaters and other customized manufactured components.

Dee Development Engineers – outlook

Dee Development Engineers has entered into Reservation Agreement with an International EPC Company for booking 60 per cent of the company’s total capacity for the HRSG pipe spool fabrication for job of minimum of $15.27 million per annum. The agreement will be effective from June 1, 2027 through December 31, 2029.

Meanwhile, at a macro level, India’s capital expenditure cycle is gaining momentum, with corporates across infrastructure, energy, and industrial segments expected to significantly ramp up investment in plant and equipment supporting demand for project delivery and capacity expansion, the management said in the Q4 earnings conference.

The ramp-up of the 7,000 MTPA seamless pipe plant and the 30,000 MTPA Anjar pipe fabrication unit is expected to drive operating leverage and improve overall efficiencies. Margins in the core business are expected to benefit from a favorable shift in the power mix, leading to better cost efficiencies. The management said the company continues to maintain a robust order book of ₹1,940 crore, providing strong revenue visibility and a healthy project pipeline across key segments, which underpins sustained execution momentum in the quarters ahead.

In the non-core power generation segment, the tariff revision at Malwa Power to ₹5.22 per kWh (from ₹3.50) marks a meaningful improvement in revenue visibility, along with a retrospective recovery of ₹5.80 crore. The business is expected to generate ₹80 crore in FY27 from power and biomass pellets combined. The company’s biomass pellet facility recently became operational, which is expected to offset the current cash burn, stabilize segment profitability, and support margin improvement going forward, the management said.