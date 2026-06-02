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Home / Markets / News / Here's what fuelled E2E Networks shares to hit 5% upper circuit on bourses

Here's what fuelled E2E Networks shares to hit 5% upper circuit on bourses

E2E Networks share price has rebounded 135 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,832, touched earlier this year on January 12, 2026

E2E Networks Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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Shares of IT-enabled services provider E2E Networks continued their northward trajectory for the second consecutive session, climbing as much as 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹4,324.40 per share, also marking its 52-week high on the NSE. Nearly 0.2 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹82.34 crore, changed hands on the NSE before trading was halted for the day.
 
Over the last two trading sessions, E2E Networks’ stock has advanced 10.33 per cent. The company’s share price has rebounded 135 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,832, touched earlier this year on January 12, 2026. The counter was previously quoted at its all-time high of ₹5,487.65 per share on November 7, 2024.
 
 

Here's why E2E Networks shares were trading higher today

The surge comes in the wake of the company’s announcement of going live with its next-generation NVIDIA B200 cluster, built using NVIDIA Certified Reference Architecture. 
Earlier, on Friday, May 29, E2E Networks announced its continued expansion as a provider of the enterprise-ready Sovereign AI CloudGPU platform – TIR, designed for large-scale training and inference workloads.
 
“As India accelerates investments toward building foundational AI capabilities through the IndiaAI Mission, demand for scalable, high-performance, locally developed, and locally hosted AI infrastructure continues to increase,” the company said in a statement.
 
E2E Networks’ TIR AI/ML Platform is optimized for large-scale AI model training and inference, supported by open-source ecosystems, NVIDIA Enterprise software, and NVIDIA Nemotron open models to boost sovereign AI development across agentic AI, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and agriculture.

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“With the deployment of NVIDIA B200 infrastructure, E2E is taking another significant step toward building one of the most advanced AI cloud platforms in India,” said Tarun Dua. “The Blackwell architecture unlocks a new era of accelerated computing, enabling organizations to innovate faster, train larger AI models, and deploy production-grade AI applications with significantly improved efficiency and performance.”
 
The newly deployed B200 cluster, built on E2E’s TIR AI/ML Platform, enables seamless access to high-performance GPU computing through simplified deployment workflows. The platform allows users to rapidly provision AI infrastructure for large-scale model training, fine-tuning, inference, and AI production deployments without operational complexity.
 
Further, Dua added, “Our focus is not only on delivering raw compute power, but also on democratizing access to advanced AI infrastructure. Through the TIR AI/ML Platform, enterprises and developers can leverage Blackwell-powered computing capabilities with security, compliance, high performance, scalability, and operational simplicity, backed by a team with deep experience in building and operating AI infrastructure at scale.”

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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