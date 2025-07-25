Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tanla Platforms shares slip 4% on posting 16% decline in net profit YoY

Tanla Platforms shares slip 4% on posting 16% decline in net profit YoY

Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.6 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹645.05 per share on BSE after posting Q1 results

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.6 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹645.05 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results.
 
At 11:40 AM, Tanla Platforms share price was trading 3.16 per cent lower at ₹655 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.68 per cent at 81,625.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,817.44 crore. 

Tanla Platforms Q1FY26 results 

Tanla Platforms posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit to ₹118.4 crore, as compared to ₹141.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,040.7 crore as compared to ₹1,002.2 crore a year ago, up 3.8 per cent. 
 
 
The operating Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹163.9 crore as compared to ₹188.6 crore a year ago, up 6 per cent, and Ebitda margins stood flat at 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company added 99 new logos, 59 per cent of which are on WhatsApp and RCS. The revenue contribution from these newly acquired customers amounts to 277 million in Q1 FY26. The customers onboarded during the trailing twelve months (TTM) have added 7393 million in Q1FY26. The number of customers contributing more than 500 million in annualised revenue increased by 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) and 9 per cent on a sequential basis, reaching 74,996 million.

In Q1FY26, Digital platforms contributed 8.8 per cent to overall revenue. Digital platforms' revenue grew by
6 per cent Y-o-Y and declined by 2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹291.9 crore. 
 
Besides, indirect expenses increased by 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹296.7 crore Indirect cost was at 93 per cent of revenue and 37.1 per cent of gross profit.

About Tanla 

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

