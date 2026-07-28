FPI inflows into FAR bonds fall 74% in July as crude, index delay weigh

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into India's Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities slowed sharply in July after a record month in June, as a rebound in crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index dampened sentiment among overseas investors, market participants said.

FPIs were net buyers of around Rs 10,814 crore of FAR securities in July so far, a 74 per cent decline from the record Rs 41,774 crore invested in June, according to data from Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).

"The reason is the rebound in crude oil prices due to renewed West Asia tensions," said the treasury head at a public sector bank. "And the other reason is that the hope of Bloomberg index inclusion is still on hold,” the person added.

Bloomberg Index Services has been reviewing whether to include Indian FAR bonds in its flagship Global Aggregate Index, a benchmark tracked by nearly $3 trillion in passive assets globally, after deferring a decision in January this year, citing operational and market infrastructure concerns, including settlement processes and post-trade taxation issues.

The Central government in June exempted foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains on specified government securities as part of a broader package aimed at deepening the domestic bond market and attracting foreign capital. Additionally, the RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route to cover all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities and eased investment norms for overseas investors.

Market participants said anticipation of a positive decision from Bloomberg had been a key driver of the surge in June inflows.

"In June, apart from the ceasefire, half of the inflows were due to expectations of inclusion in the Bloomberg index," said the treasury head at another state-owned bank.

Market participants said a formal decision from the index provider is now expected within the next seven to 10 days. Expectations about the timeline have shifted several times this year, having earlier been pegged to both January and June.

Further, market participants said the yield on the benchmark government bond could retest levels last seen when crude oil prices had corrected sharply, potentially softening to 6.70 per cent in the near term.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.78 per cent, little changed from the previous close of 6.77 per cent.

"Currently, we are in a state where we don't know whether the peace agreement still holds good or not. There has been no fresh attack or counter-attack by either side, but we are still not aware whether it will stop here," said a market participant. "People are wanting to go light a bit. That's the reason there is some selling pressure. But if crude oil remains at this level, eventually buying will come back,” the person added.