Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GlaxoSmithKline hits 20% upper circuit on posting 400% jump in Q3 PAT

GlaxoSmithKline hits 20% upper circuit on posting 400% jump in Q3 PAT

The company posted a multifold jump per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 230 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore a year ago

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull, (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit in trade on BSE at Rs 2,421.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q3 results. 
 
Around 9:52 AM, GlaxoSmithKline share price was up 19.35 per cent at Rs 2,408.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.60 per cent at 75,485.33. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 40,843.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,087.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,825.05 per share.
 
Glaxosmithkline Pharma reported its Q3 results on Friday before few minutes of market closing. The company posted a multifold jump per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 230 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore a year ago. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at 949.42 crore as against Rs 805.26 crore, rise of 17.9 per cent. 
 
 
The quarter saw strong performance across key product portfolios, the filing read. It added: Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains. The company’s innovative Respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India. 

Also Read

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

PVR Inox, Lodha, Glaxo: Should you buy these 5 oversold stocks? Find out

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

Premiumgsk pharma

Valuations may temper gains for GlaxoSmithKline Pharma despite strong Q1

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 430 pts, at 75,500; Nifty below 22,800; Smallcaps, Auto, IT drag 1%

Earthquake

LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

 
In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for Paediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted), as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India.
 
“Our strong third-quarter results reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to patients across India. By focusing on core brands and accelerating digital transformation through innovative goto-market strategies, we continue to strengthen our market presence while ensuring broader access to our medicines and vaccines," said Bhushan Akshikar, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.
 
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of GSK plc, a science-led global healthcare company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together.
 
In the past one year, GlaxoSmithKline shares have lost 12 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Will Sensex fall another 1,500pts this week, Nifty test 22,500? Chart check

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Bharat Forge, HAL, NBCC, 17 others to remain in focus

markets

Markets, Feb 17: Nifty today; FIIs; Ajax listing; Hexaware IPO allotment

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump

'Howdy' era over: Stock markets feel the chill in PM Modi-Trump ties

Topics : GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Q3 results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO Allotmentcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon