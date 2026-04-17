Why did HDFC Life shares fall today?

Weaker-than-expected quarterly results of HDFC Life dragged the company’s shares on Friday, April 17, 2026. HDFC Life share price slipped 4 per cent to ₹606.2 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade, compared to a flat BSE Sensex index.

Analysts said the insurance arm of HDFC Group reported a weak set of numbers in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) as well as for the full financial year (FY26), with Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) and Value of New Business (VNB) margin missing estimates due to aggressive non-par product pricing by competitors in the HDFC Bank channel leading to loss of counter share; impact of the GST ITC loss and new surrender regulation in the year affecting margins; and lower offtake of non-par leading to lower margin in the savings business.

They have cut their earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28, factoring in the weakness in FY26, but remain cautiously optimistic on the company’s growth outlook new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) onwards.

Emkay Global Financial Services said that a host of internal and external headwinds have already played out, and the brokerage is more confident on growth and margin revival in FY27, which could drive a gradual re-rating of the stock.

HDFC Life Q4 results: Key highlights

HDFC Life Insurance’s net profit rose 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹495.6 crore in Q4FY26, affected by changes in goods and services tax (GST) and labour code regulations.

Its net premium income rose by 8.68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,829.43 crore during the quarter.

Further, HDFC Life Insurance reported an APE of ₹5,254 crore in Q4FY26, rising 1 per cent Y-o-Y. While individual APE was flat Y-o-Y and group APE grew 10 per cent.

For FY26, APE increased by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ~₹16,640 crore.

The company’s VNB, a measure of profitability of life insurers, declined 8.36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,261 crore, resulting in a VNB margin contracting to 24 per cent from 26.5 per cent in Q4FY25.

For FY26, VNB was up 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,030 crore, leading to a VNB margin of 24.2 per cent (25.6 per cent in FY25).

HDFC Life said its Persistency ratios declined Y-o-Y across 13-month, 25-month, and 49-month tenures in Q4FY26, though 37-month and 61-month persistency ratios improved.

As of March 2026, HDFC Life’s total AUM stood at ₹3.8 trillion, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

HDFC Life MD & CEO tenure extension

The company’s MD & CEO, Vibha Padalkar’s, tenure is scheduled to end in September 2026. The management said the Board will take a final decision on this matter closer to the date.

READ | Wipro down 4% post Q4; muted Q1 guidance, delayed ramp-ups spook investors Notably, the insurance regulator has capped the board position held by an executive at 15 years, leaving 7 more years at her disposal.

HDFC Bank to increase stake, infuse capital in HDFC Life

HDFC Bank would infuse ₹1,000 crore in the company, through a preferential share issuance, taking its stake to 50.5 per cent from 50.2 per cent.

HDFC Life outlook: Share price target, rating, analyst views

Nomura | Neutral | Target price: Reduced to ₹725 (from ₹815)

Though the management aims to double VNB over the next five years, overcrowding of its core markets and heightened competition may require HDFC Life’s management to revise its strategy and expand to deeper markets, Nomura said.

Thus, any re-rating of HDFC Life stock, going ahead, will require a faster growth outcome on VNB in the medium term (3-5 years).

The brokerage expects the stock to see subdued multiples vs historical trends. It has cut APE growth estimates over FY27-28F by 7-10 per cent and VNB growth estimates by 10-11 per cent.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target: Raised to ₹760

Notwithstanding the growth slowdown at the end of H2FY26, some green shoots are visible in HDFC Life with respect to improvement in agency channel growth, rising protection contribution and improving ULIP margins.

The brokerage expects the growth trajectory to improve, along with a stable VNB margin, driven by a diversified product mix, rising sum assured (especially in ULIPs), and improving rider attachments.

“While the loss of ITC has impacted profitability, the same is likely to be fully absorbed by H1FY27, normalising its VNB margin while maintaining a strong position in the industry,” MOFSL said.

The brokerage has maintained their premium estimates but cut VNB margin estimates by 150bp/100bp for FY27/28.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: Maintained at ₹750

Emkay Global expects the sustained momentum in retail protection, growth acceleration in credit life on the back of MFI growth, and a likely pick up in the non-par savings product to support FY27 growth and profitability.

With the capital infusion of ₹1,000 crore by HDFC Bank, which will improve solvency by ~9ppts, and granting flexibility to raise ₹500 crore of subordinate-debt, the balance sheet is well prepared for the company to capitalize on the growth opportunity in capital-intensive protection and non-par savings.

The brokerage has adjusted FY27E-28 APE/VNB estimates by 2 per cent/3 per cent.

JM Financial | Add | Target: Raised to ₹670 (from ₹644)

The stock trades at a “mouth watering” valuation of 1.8/1.6x Mar’27/Mar’28 EVPS, substantially below its historical mean, and any further weakness should be seen as an opportunity to add quality onto the portfolio, the brokerage said.

Macros present the case for non-par growth, and with GST impact largely contained, margin will only expand. Any pickup in growth, monitorable on a monthly basis, can see the stock rerate quickly.

JM Financial has cut APE estimates by 2-3 per cent over FY27-FY28E, while largely maintaining margin estimates.