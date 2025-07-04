Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian insurers urge IRDAI to revamp bond valuation to boost debt market

Indian insurers urge IRDAI to revamp bond valuation to boost debt market

Insurance companies are seeking a shift to a method that values bonds individually, for example differentiating between debt issued by state-run firms and private companies

insurance

The push for a new methodology comes at a time when Indian insurers’ assets are rising.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bhaskar Dutta and Saikat Das
 
Indian insurers have asked their regulator to revamp bond valuation norms, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that could encourage greater participation in the corporate debt market.
 
Insurance companies are seeking a shift to a method that values bonds individually, for example differentiating between debt issued by state-run firms and private companies, the people said, asking not to be named as the talks are private. The current approach assigns similar valuations to bonds with the same rating, they added.
 
The request was made in recent discussions with the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India, or IRDAI, the people said. The regulator didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the matter. 
 

Also Read

PremiumINS Shalki, Indian submarine, Indian Navy in Sri Lanka

Marine insurers monitoring Israel-Iran war, may have to up coverage rates

women employees, female workforce

Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

insurance

Mphasis joins hands with Sixfold to provide AI solution to insurers

PremiumAhmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Crash likely to trigger claims up to $150 mn for insurers, reinsurers

insurers, insurance

New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data

 
The push for a new methodology comes at a time when Indian insurers’ assets are rising, driving increased investment in debt securities. Easing valuation rules could improve liquidity in India’s relatively shallow corporate bond market, they said.
 
As India’s economy expands, the nation’s insurance market will be the fastest growing among the other G20 nations, global reinsurance company Swiss Re wrote earlier this year. 
 
Insurance companies are making the request to shield their so-called unit-linked insurance plans, or ULIPs, from potential losses, the people said. These plans combine investment in financial markets with life insurance coverage. 
 
Growing market
 
The discussions around the valuation models signal a growing market, although a potential shift calls for careful risk management on the part of insurers, said Anil Gupta, senior vice president at ICRA Ltd., an affiliate of Moody’s Ratings, that provides valuations for fixed-income instruments. 
 
The current method — — the so-called matrix valuation — prices illiquid bonds to comparable securities that are more regularly traded. As a result, many bonds in an insurer’s portfolio end up being valued the same way, the people said. This can lead to losses when the bonds are sold in the market, especially as the method doesn’t distinguish between securities issued by state-owned firms and private issuers, they added. 
 
In contrast, the preferred security-level valuation method accounts for the unique characteristics of each instrument. This shift would better align valuations with actual market transactions and conditions, they added.
 
While the security-level method is more reflective of market conditions, there are potential risks involved depending on the kind of securities being considered, said Gupta. If bonds being chosen are illiquid, then the method runs the risk of overstating the value of a portfolio, he said. 
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty near day's high in sudden spike; IT, pharma, FMCG stocks rise

market, stock trading, trading

Smallcap media stock soars 54% in 6 days; Ranbir Kapoor to acquire shares

IPO

IPO Calendar: 5 new issues, 9 listings to keep investors busy next week

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

GMM Pfaudler arm to acquire Semco Technologia; share price rises 3%

indian military, indian army, defence, army

DAC ₹1.05-trn nod spurs defence stocks; Paras, Astra, BEML jump up to 9%

Topics : Insurance Insurer Insurers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon