Infobeans Technologies gains 3% on Q3 results, bonus announcement; details

Infobeans Technologies gains 3% on Q3 results, bonus announcement; details

Infobeans Technologies has further informed the exchanges that its board has also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Infobeans Technologies Share Price: Shares of AI-driven digital transformation firm Infobeans Technologies were ruling higher on the bourses after the company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025–26 (Q3FY26) as well as the bonus issue of equity shares. Following the announcement, the company's share price rose 2.94 per cent to ₹920.05 per share on the BSE, during the early trade on Friday, January 23. 
 
Though the counter has pared the gains partially, it continues to trade in green on the bourses. At 09:25 AM on Friday, Infobeans Technologies shares were trading higher by 0.11 per cent at ₹894.70 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was quoted at 82,396, up 88 points 0.11 per cent. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,149.59 crore, as of January 23.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Infobeans Technologies Q3 results highlights

During the quarter under review, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose as much as 173 per cent to ₹19 crore from ₹7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
 
The company's revenue from operations rose 38 per cent to ₹138 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹100 crore reported in Q3FY25. During the quarter under review, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹33 crore from ₹18 crore reported in Q3FY25. 
Infobeans Technologies announces bonus issue

Infobeans Technologies has further informed the exchanges that its board has also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., 3 bonus equity shares of face value of ₹10 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held, to the members of the Company as on the record date. This, however, remains subject to approval of the members of the Company to be obtained through Postal Ballot and statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable.
 
"With reference to the outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 22, 2026, the Company has fixed February 27, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to receive bonus equity shares," said the company in a regulatory filing on the NSE.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

