Infobeans Technologies jumps 8% on launching AI-native QA agent RAI

Infobeans Technologies shares jumped 7.8 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹198.3 per share. However, at 12:17 PM, Infobeans Technologies' share price pared some gains and was trading 5.49 per cent higher at ₹193.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 76,949.42.

The buying on the counter came after the company launched RAI (Reliability & Assurance Intelligence) - an AI-native QA automation agent designed to ensure trust, reliability, and assurance in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated software output, and also released its Q4FY26 results.

The launch addressed a growing concern in enterprise software development: as AI agents increasingly write, review, and deploy code, the reliability of that output remains largely unchecked. RAI is built to plug directly into continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, functioning as an intelligent QA layer between AI-generated code and production environments.

Unlike traditional testing tools adapted for AI, RAI is built natively as an AI agent, compatible with modern agentic setups, including Claude.ai and Claude Code. Its architecture operates across three layers — a deterministic standalone multi-tenant platform forming the core intellectual property, domain intelligence with embedded QA expertise, and a multi-agent system enabling full agentic workflows across the stack.

"As AI takes on more of the software engineering workload, the question of reliability becomes non-negotiable. RAI is our answer to that — built not just to test software, but to make AI-generated output trustworthy at scale," said Mitesh Bohra, co-founder, InfoBeans Technologies.

That apart, in Q4, the company posted a net profit of ₹21.44 crore, as compared to ₹10.5 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at ₹141.82 crore, as compared to ₹103.22 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

InfoBeans Technologies has over 26 years of experience in ServiceNow, Salesforce, and AI-led engineering. The company serves enterprise clients across banking and financial services, logistics, and manufacturing, and was recently recognised as ServiceNow APAC Transformation Partner of the Year 2026. It operates across India, the US, and Europe with a workforce of over 2,000 professionals.