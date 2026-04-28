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Home / Markets / News / Nestle India hits new high, soars 22% in 1 month; analysts see more upside

Nestle India hits new high, soars 22% in 1 month; analysts see more upside

Strong position in the domestic foods market, innovative product portfolio, focus on distribution expansion and improving out-of-home consumption will help Nestle achieve better growth, say analysts.

Nestle

Nestle stock hit a new life-time high in Tuesday's trade. (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

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Nestle India share price today

Shares of Nestle India hit a new high of ₹1,441.30, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market on expectation of better volume performance. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and Nifty fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) indexes were down 0.2 per cent each. 
In the past one month, Nestle India stock has rallied 22 per cent, as against a near 8 per cent gain on the Nifty 50 index.

Why has Nestle India outperformed?

Nestle’s March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) numbers were strong beat on all fronts. FMCG major Nestlé India reported a 27.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹1,110.9 crore in the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), driven by strong margin performance and double-digit volume growth. 
 
The maker of KitKat posted a 22.6 per cent increase in revenue to ₹6,747.8 crore. It also reported high double-digit growth and its highest-ever domestic sales of ₹6,445 crore, according to its release. 
In its commodity outlook, the company said coffee prices continue to trend lower, supported by a favourable crop in Vietnam and the upcoming crop in Brazil. Cocoa prices also remain subdued, reflecting improved supply and moderated demand. 

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Revenue growth was broad-based across categories, supported by strong execution and disciplined resource allocation driving penetration and premiumization, while margin expansion was led by operating leverage, analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said.   READ | Rallis India gains 8% on posting healthy Q4; loss narrows YoY, rev up 6%

Brokerages see more upside in Nestle India’s stock price

Mirae Asset Sharekhan maintain a Buy rating with a revised price target of ₹1,575. The brokerage firm expects better volume performance, brand investments, strengthening distribution, increasing capacity, and GST reduction across portfolio to drive growth. Volatile commodity prices are likely to keep a check on near-term margins, it added. 
“Strong position in the domestic foods market, innovative product portfolio, focus on distribution expansion, capacity expansion and improving out-of-home consumption will help Nestle compete and achieve better growth in a stable demand environment. Volatile commodity prices are likely to keep a check on margins in the near term. However, Nestle’s strong pricing power and cost-saving strategies might help it to mitigate margin pressure,” analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in the result update. 
Alongside scale becoming increasingly apparent, volumes too are effectively yielding meaningful leverage. Nestle India delivered 23 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY26 (implied volumes of 18 per cent YoY), indicating volume-led recovery. Importantly, the recovery appears to be led by underlying demand and distribution gains rather than pricing or base effects. The gains remain broad-based across categories and channels, with continued traction in GT and rural markets, reflecting stronger execution and distribution depth, analysts at ICICI Securities said. 
The brokerage firm raised its earnings estimate by 8.7 per cent/6.9 per cent for FY27/28E, modeling revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 13 per cent/ 14 per cent/14 per cent over FY26–28E. Analysts maintain a BUY with a DCF-based revised target price of ₹1,650 (₹1,550 previously).  =============================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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