Dividend announcements have picked up pace across corporate India as companies roll out payouts alongside their results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26) and annual results. From energy and banking to cement, NBFCs, and consumer names, firms such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, and Varun Beverages are among the major names announcing dividends.

Investors are now awaiting key record and ex-dates to determine eligibility for these payouts. Those seeking to claim dividend benefits must own the stock on or before the ex-dividend date, which is usually on or a day before the record date, when the company determines shareholder eligibility for dividend entitlement.

Here’s a list of key dividend payouts investors should track:

Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Friday, April 24, 2026, announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY26, amounting to a total payout of about ₹8,119.48 crore. The record date will be declared later, and the dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Axis Bank: The private sector lender on April 25 said its board has approved a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM and will be paid within 30 days of its conclusion, the bank said.

UltraTech Cement: The cement major has announced a final dividend of ₹240 per equity share, against the face value of ₹10, for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The total payout for the year is estimated at ₹7,072.3 crore. In comparison, the company had declared a dividend of ₹77.50 per share for FY25.

Coal India: Coal India has declared a final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share for FY26, which represents 52.5 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share. This takes the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹26.5 per share. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc has announced a first interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share for FY26, which translates to 550 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share, with a total payout of ₹4,648 crore. The company has fixed April 30, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid within the prescribed statutory timelines.

Shriram Finance: The non-banking finance company (NBFC) has announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for FY26, on a face value of ₹2 per share. The company has fixed July 3, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Varun Beverages: The non-alcoholic beverage company has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for FY26 on its entire paid-up capital of 338.20 crore shares, each with a face value of ₹2. The company has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

Lodha Developers: The real estate development company has recommended a final dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share for FY26, on a face value of ₹10 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is yet to be announced.

AU Small Finance Bank: The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY26, on a face value of ₹10 per share, representing 10 per cent of the face value.

L&T Finance: The NBFC on April 24 announced a final dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share for FY26, amounting to a total payout of about ₹688.7 crore to shareholders. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval, and if approved, it will be credited within 30 days of clearance.