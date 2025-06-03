Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ISGEC Heavy Engineering jumps 5% on resuming ops at Muzaffarnagar unit

ISGEC Heavy Engineering jumps 5% on resuming ops at Muzaffarnagar unit

ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price rose after the company announced that it has been granted permission by National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, to resume operations at its Muzaffarnagar unit.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price: ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price was in demand in a weak market on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 4.79 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,258.95 per share.
 
However, by 12:40 PM, ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price was off day’s high, and was trading merely 0.18 per cent higher at ₹1,203.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.51 per cent lower at 80,955.45 levels.

Why did ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price rise today?

ISGEC Heavy Engineering share price rose after the company announced that it has been granted  permission by National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, to resume operations at its unit situated at Village Nara, Meerut Road, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. 
 
    
In an exchange filing, ISGEC Heavy Engineering said, “We would like to give an update that National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, vide its order dated May 30, 2025 (Copy received today, i.e., June 2, 2025), has granted permission to resume operations at the Unit, subject to compliance with the provisions outlined in the Tribunal's order.”

Earlier, Air Quality Management in National Capital Region Adjoining Areas, New Delhi (Commission), had ordered to close down all industrial operations / activities for the factory / unit of the company situated at Village Nara, Meerut Road, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (Unit), until further orders for resumption. 
 
“The Company will submit a detailed reply to the Commission. After reviewing the submission and providing an opportunity for a hearing, the Commission will issue a fresh order in this matter,” ISGEC Heavy Engineering said, in a statement.  ALSO READ: 3B Films IPO: Last day to apply! Check subscription status, GMP & key dates

About ISGEC Heavy Engineering

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a multifaceted company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and execution of complex engineering projects. 
 
With a strong foundation in heavy engineering, ISGEC produces a wide array of industrial equipment, including process plant equipment, hydraulic and stamping presses, steel and iron castings, and boiler components such as panels and piping. 
 
The company also provides contract manufacturing services, catering to the diverse needs of industries across the globe.
 
In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, ISGEC is a key player in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector. It delivers turnkey solutions for a range of industrial projects, including boilers, power plants, sugar plants, and distilleries. 
 
The company also provides specialised services in air pollution control, industrial wastewater treatment, bulk material handling, and civil construction, reflecting its expertise in end-to-end project execution and infrastructure development.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of ISGEC Heavy Engineering was ₹8,849.64 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

