Jio, AI, New Energy & more: Multiple levers to fuel RIL's compounding story

Reliance Industries held its 49th Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2026, against a backdrop of global geopolitical uncertainty. The company reported resilient financial performance for FY26 despite external headwinds: consolidated gross revenue of ₹11,75,919 crore (up 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda of ₹2,07,911 crore, and PAT of ₹95,754 crore (up 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y). Capex remained elevated at ₹1.44 lakh crore for the year (cumulative ₹6.48 lakh crore over five years).

The five most critical takeaways from a fundamental perspective, with implications for long-term investors are as below:

1. Jio Platforms IPO: The landmark value-unlocking event

The Board of Jio Platforms approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, which was filed with Sebi on the day of the AGM. This marks a concrete step toward de-conglomeratisation and narrowing the long-standing holding company discount. Jio’s scale (524+ million subscribers, 268 million on 5G) and high-ROCE digital profile make it a natural candidate for a premium pure-play valuation. The fresh issue component (up to 27 crore shares indicated in updates) signals growth capital for AI, satellite, and network expansion rather than pure OFS. Monitor IPO size, valuation band, use of proceeds, and any special dividend or value-return mechanism for RIL shareholders. This is a multi-year re-rating catalyst.

2. Reliance Intelligence: Sovereign AI infrastructure as a core, transformative growth engine

Reliance is building India’s sovereign AI backbone at Jamnagar (first 120 MW phase targeted by end-2026, powered by its own solar generation and equipped with advanced Nvidia GPUs). The vision is explicit: “Bharat ka AI Bhartiya Bhasha mei bolega” — native-language AI built for Indian users and enterprises rather than translated. Initiatives include transforming MyJio into a personal AI agent, JioTeleFrame platform, JioStar GenAI Media Studio, and vernacular AI products across health, education, agriculture, and business (JioBharatIQ, JioHealthIQ, etc.). Partnerships (e.g., Meta for a large renewable-powered data centre) and a world-class AI research team underscore execution intent.

READ | Will RIL stock get a holding company discount following Jio's listing? This leverages RIL’s unmatched data moat from Jio’s connectivity ecosystem and Reliance Retail’s consumer interface. AI is positioned as potentially as consequential as the New Energy business — a high-margin, scalable platform opportunity in a multi-trillion-dollar global space. Clean-energy-powered compute creates natural synergy with the New Energy vertical. Risks include execution timelines on compute infrastructure, adoption curves, and monetisation pace, but the sovereign + vernacular angle provides a differentiated India-first moat. This is a key long-term optionality beyond consensus estimates.

3. New Energy: Transitioning from heavy capex phase to revenue ramp and earnings contribution

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar and the massive Kutch renewable hub (550,000 acres) are scaling rapidly. Highlights include commissioned solar PV/module manufacturing, battery platform development (targeting 120 GWh annual cell capacity), green ammonia offtake agreements (including a major $3 billion deal with Samsung C&T), compressed biogas scale-up ambitions, and plans for underground coal gasification. The business is expected to create ~2 lakh green jobs and position RIL as a leader in integrated clean energy + materials. O2C operations are on a clear path to carbon-neutral status well ahead of India’s 2070 target.

This is the shift from investment mode to early revenue and eventual earnings inflection. The integrated model (solar + storage + green hydrogen/chemicals + advanced materials) differentiates RIL from pure renewable plays. It directly supports India’s energy security (reducing >70 per cent import dependence) and aligns with global decarbonization trends. Monitor commissioning timelines, offtake contracts, capacity utilisation, and the pace of revenue contribution. Successful execution here could make New Energy one of RIL’s largest earnings engines over the next decade.

4. The five integrated growth engines: A coherent, diversified blueprint for the next decade+

Mukesh Ambani outlined five clear value-creation pathways that move RIL beyond traditional Oil-to-Chemicals cyclicality:

O2C reinvention into high-value Oil-to-Chemicals-and-New Materials (carbon fibre, speciality materials, green chemicals) for margin expansion.

New Energy acceleration.

Reliance Intelligence (AI for every Indian).

FMCG/Consumer scaling into India’s largest FMCG company and a global player (advanced manufacturing platforms, kirana empowerment via B2B2C, quick commerce, and recent entry into Europe/Africa).

Exports ambition of $125–150 billion by 2032 across manufacturing, agriculture, gems & jewellery, and Made-in-India brands.

READ | RIL AGM outcome builds a bull-case scenario for stock in the coming months This is not incremental diversification but a deliberate, interlinked strategy. Each engine leverages existing strengths (energy platform for new materials and AI power; retail distribution and manufacturing for FMCG/exports). It reduces earnings volatility, aligns with India’s consumption + digital + manufacturing + green transition themes, and supports a premium multiple versus pure energy or retail peers. Next-gen leadership ownership across segments adds accountability and fresh execution energy. This framework significantly lowers strategic ambiguity for long-term investors.

5. Sovereign satellite connectivity + exports push: Completing the digital moat and building global manufacturing scale

Jio is evaluating a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India while partnering with global providers for leased capacity in the near term and building ground station infrastructure. The stated goal: “Jio connected India on the ground, now we must connect from the skies.” This complements terrestrial 5G and AirFiber expansion. Paired with the ambitious exports target, it reinforces Atmanirbhar + global competitiveness.

Satellite broadband addresses the persistent digital divide (significant portions of India still lack reliable high-speed access) and opens new enterprise, IoT, and rural use cases. The sovereign capability angle is strategically important. Exports scaling leverages RIL’s manufacturing ecosystem and competitive energy/materials costs, turning the company into a major anchor for India’s export ambitions. Synergies with Retail/FMCG advanced manufacturing platforms are evident. Key monitorables: spectrum/orbit regulatory progress, capex on satellite infrastructure, and actual export ramp trajectory.

Overall assessment and outlook

RIL is methodically evolving into a diversified, technology-enabled, green conglomerate deeply aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The Jio IPO acts as a catalyst for value unlocking, while AI, New Energy, scaled consumer businesses, and exports provide multiple levers for sustained compounding.

Management’s stated confidence in doubling consolidated Ebitda over the next five years (following the doubling achieved from FY21 to FY26) appears credible given the diversified cash-flow base and track record on mega-project delivery.

Key monitorables for investors: Jio IPO timeline, structure, and valuation; AI infrastructure commissioning and early adoption metrics; New Energy revenue inflection and offtake progress; capex discipline and returns across new engines; and any capital allocation signals post-IPO.

From a fundamental standpoint, the AGM reduces execution and strategic uncertainty while highlighting under-appreciated long-term optionality in AI and New Energy. RIL remains one of the highest-conviction ways to participate in India’s multi-decade growth across energy transition, digital infrastructure, consumption, and manufacturing.

=========================================== Disclaimer: This article is written by Amar Deo Singh, senior vice president at Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.