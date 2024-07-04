Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mazgon Dock crosses Rs 1 trn mcap, Bansal Wire booked 5.72 times on day 2

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund collected Rs 1,676 crore during the new fund offer period

Stock market, Asian stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

BS ReporterPTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mazgon Dock crosses Rs 1 trillion mcap

Stock price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 20 per cent on Thur­sday, and its market capitalisation (mcap) crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark. The stock ended the session at Rs 5,601 and commands a mcap of Rs 1.1 trillion. So far in 2024, the stocks gained 146 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Day 2: Bansal Wire booked 5.72 times  
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of steel wire manufacturer Bansal Wire Industries received 5.72 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Thursday. The initial share sale received bids for 12,28,12,970 shares against 2,14,60,906 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 12.16 times while the portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 6.18 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part received a 
mere 9 per cent subscription. PTI


Motilal Oswal Defence NFO collects Rs 1,676 cr

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund collected Rs 1,676 crore during the new fund offer (NFO) period, Motilal Oswal AMC said in a release. According to the asset manager, the amount is the highest-ever collection by an equity index fund NFO. The defence fund, a first in the passive space, offers exposure to defence stocks listed in India, allowing investors to participate in the significant growth potential of the defence sector, it said.
 
"The open-ended fund replicating/tracking the total returns of the Nifty India Defence index has appealed to more than 2,48,000 unique investors from across 16,900 pin codes in India, and this is reflected in its granular and well-diversified client base," the AMC stated.

 
Emcure Pharma gets 4.98x subscription on Day 2 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals received 4.98 times subscription on the second day of the offer on Thursday amid encouraging participa­tion from institutional investors. The initial share sale received bids for 6,81,87,028 shares against 1,37,03,538 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 13.67 times.  PTI

Also Read

PremiumMutual Funds

Buoyant equity market pushes MF AUM near Rs 60 trillion in June quarter

IPO

Bansal Wire Industries' IPO gets subscribed 5.72 times on Day 2 of offer

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri, Buch

Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch urges industry to report mischief in markets

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Market cap of BSE-listed firms hit all-time high of Rs 447.40 trillion

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market Highlights, July 4: Sensex, Nifty end flat; HDFC Bank falls 2%, Tata Motors rises 3%

Topics : stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon