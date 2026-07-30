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Home / Markets / News / Multibagger stock: MTAR Technologies rises 5% after Q1 PAT rockets 364%

Multibagger stock: MTAR Technologies rises 5% after Q1 PAT rockets 364%

MTAR Technologies' profit after tax (PAT) in Q1 FY27 surged 364 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹50.2 crore as against ₹10.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

MTAR Technologies share price

Multibagger stock: MTAR Technologies rises 5% after Q1 PAT rockets 364%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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MTAR Technologies shares hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday after the company reported a sharp rise in net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY27).
 
The stock opened higher at ₹5,277 and extended gains to an intraday high of ₹5,453.50 on the National Stock  Exchange (NSE).
 
Today's rally comes after four consecutive sessions of decline, during which the stock had lost 12 per cent.  MTAR Technologies Q1 results
 
MTAR Technologies' profit after tax (PAT) in Q1 FY27 surged 364 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹50.2 crore as against ₹10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13 per cent from ₹44.3 crore.
 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹360.7 crore in Q1, reflecting a gain of 130.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The same figure was at ₹156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a Q-o-Q basis, the topline grew by nearly 18 per cent.

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Ebitda came in at ₹85.1 crore in the June quarter of current fiscal, as compared to ₹28.4 crore in the same quarte of the last year.  MTAR Technologies order book  The company said that it secured orders worth ₹2,895.1 crore across various sectors during Q1, marking the highest order inflow ever achieved in a single quarter and surpassing the entire FY26 order inflow of ₹2,453.3 crore.  Its order book stood at ₹5,143.3 crore as on 30 June 2026, the company said. 
 
Parvat Srinivas Reddy, MD, said that the company is at an "inflection point, with each of our key business verticals positioned for the next phase of growth.”
 
In another related development, the company aid that it has received an amended purchase order worth $324.62 million at an exchange rate of 95.50 (approximately ₹3,100.09 crore) having an incremental order value worth $85.86 million (approximately ₹819.94 crore). The company didn't disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality.  MTAR Technologies stock performance  MTAR Technologies shares have corrected 28 per cent over the past month, underperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has gained 1.6 per cent. It has, however, outperformed the markets in 2026 so far, with a ultibagger return of 127 per cent return, compared with a 7.2 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In one year, MTAR Technologies has surged 266 per cent, while the benchmark index has slipped 2.4 per cent.
  MTAR Technologies stock: Analyst view 
Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that MTAR Technologies has been forming a lower low–lower high structure since hitting a high of ₹8,714 on June 19, indicating a sustained downtrend. The stock is trading below its 20, 50 and 100-day EMAs, reflecting weakness in the near-term price structure. 
 
"The ₹6,050–6,100 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance. As long as the stock trades below this zone, the bearish bias is expected to remain intact. On the downside, immediate support is placed around the ₹4,850–4,800 zone, which also coincides with the 200-day EMA," he said.  ========================================================= 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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