Om Power Transmission share lists at 6% premium; beats IPO GMP estimates

Om Power Transmission share price: Shares of Om Power Transmission, power transmission infrastructure EPC company, made a positive D-Street debut on the bourses on Friday, April 17, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹150 crore from the markets. Om Power Transmisson shares kicked off their maiden trading session on the NSE at ₹186 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 6.3 per cent over its IPO issue price of ₹175 per share. Post-listing, the stock touched a high of ₹193, up nearly 4 per cent from issue price. On the BSE, the company’s shares started trading at ₹181.10 apiece, up ₹6 or 3.5 per cent.

Om Power Transmission IPO details

The ₹150-crore IPO was a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 7.6 million equity shares aggregating to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares worth ₹17.5 crore by promoters Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Kanubhai Patel, and Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel .

The issue was open for public subscription from Thursday, April 9, 2026, to Monday, April 13, 2026.

Om Power Transmission IPO was priced in the band of ₹166 to ₹175 per share with a lot size of 85 shares. It received bids for 19.97 million shares against 6 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 3.33 times.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, subscribing to their quota 7.06 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.65 times their reserved portion. Retail investors, however, showed relatively muted interest, subscribing to just 1.54 times of their allocation.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹175 per share.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to allocate ₹11.2 crore from the net proceeds for capex requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, ₹25 crore for repayment of debt, and ₹55 crore for funding long-term working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, which will go to the promoter selling shareholders. “The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale, and such proceeds will not form part of the Net Proceeds,” the company said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

The listing outperformed grey market estimates. Ahead of the debut, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at ₹177 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 1.1 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.