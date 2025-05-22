Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4%

ONGC shares slip 2% on posting mixed Q4 nos; PAT down 22% QoQ, Rev up 4%

ONGC share price declined 2 per cent after company posted mixed Q4FY25 numbers

ONGC

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ONGC share price: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)were under pressure and declined 1.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday low at ₹244.1 per share on BSE. Investors sold shares after the company mixed weak Q4 results on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
 
At 11:09 AM, ONGC shares were down 1.19 per cent at ₹245.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.89 per cent at 80,869.89. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,09,223.26 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹344.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹205 per share.   Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

ONGC Q4 results 2025

On Wednesday, ONGC reported its Q4 results after market hours. In the quarter under review, the company's net profit stood at ₹6,448 crore, down 22 per cent as compared to ₹8,239.9 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹34,982.23 crore as against ₹33,716.8 crore a year ago, up 4 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the standalone crude oil production during FY’25 was 18.558 MMT with an increase of 0.9 per cent over FY’24 and natural gas production was 19.654 BCM in FY’25 as against 19.978 BCM in FY’24.  ALSO READ | Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

