Sensex (0.42%)
69587.25 + 291.11
Nifty (0.44%)
20947.65 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
44278.85 + 155.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
6709.60 -6.90
Nifty Bank (-0.25%)
46893.10 -119.15
Heatmap

Patanjali Foods hits record high on healthy biz outlook; soars 24% in 2 mth

The company said it is aiming to increase market share in foods segment through continued focus on biscuits and masala category

Patanjali

According to Patanjali’s plan, the banks would take a 65 per cent haircut on Ruchi Soya’s Rs 12,100-crore dues

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Patanjali Foods hit a record high of Rs 1,558.15, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, after the company said it is aiming to increase market share in foods segment through continued focus on biscuits and masala category.

The stock of the edible oil company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,519.65 touched on June 26, 2020. In the past two months, it has rallied 24 per cent. Further, thus far in the financial year 2023-24, the stock price of Patanjali Foods has appreciated by 61 per cent.

Patanjali Foods is aiming at sales of Rs 1,000 crore in the masala business as it is eying the category as the next area of growth.

Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said on December 5 that the company was looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business, which would not only drive growth but build good margins. READ MORE

In its presentation, the company pointed out it was increasing its reach through new channels, which include modern trade, e-commerce, quick-commerce, and direct-to-consumer, along with expanding its geographies in South India.

The proportion of food business for Patanjali increased from 20 per cent to 28 per cent in the first half of current financial year 2023-24 (H1FY24). Product launches, focus on premiumisation, and expansion and diversification of distribution channels remain core focus areas for driving topline growth as well as margins ahead.

The company's unwavering commitment to premiumisation, coupled with its diverse product range, and expansive distribution channels has proven to be a driving force behind its impressive revenue and profitability growth. In a bid to broaden its global footprint, the company is ambitiously pursuing expansion in international markets, targeting a wider global presence.

Moreover, the company's proactive approach to revamping its Nutraceuticals business with innovative products and venturing into the Dry Fruits segment through strategic international partnerships showcases its forward-thinking strategy.

"Additionally, the company's Oil Palm Plantation project is making steady progress, evident from the increase in cultivated area and the successful collaboration with various state governments. Notably, the company's adoption of cutting-edge automation tools has streamlined its operations, facilitating seamless information flow across processes. This enhancement has empowered the organization to drive KPIs effectively across roles and responsibilities, yielding substantial benefits," Patanjali Foods said in its FY23 annual report.

Despite the extreme volatility experienced in FY23, particularly concerning edible oils and other commodity prices, the company has demonstrated resilience and remains poised for better performance in the future.

The prospects for FY24 are encouraging, with inflationary pressures easing, leading to an increase in disposable income. Moreover, there is a notable uptick in rural demand and steady urban demand, contributing to an overall positive outlook. These favorable market conditions bode well for the company's continued success and growth moving forward, the company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Patanjali Foods' promoters plan to offload up to 9% stake through OFS

Patanjali Foods freezes at 5% lower limit as promoters pare stake via OFS

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods aims to see Rs 1,000 crore sales from masala business

Patanjali Foods launches 14 products to push its premiumisation strategy

India's stock market value tops $4 trillion, narrowing gap with Hong Kong

Infra, manufacturing, utilities to be biggest beneficiaries of bull market

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty make new peaks for 4th day; IT rebounds

Minor pullback in Nifty IT; range-bound movement in Nifty Auto likely

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Baba Ramdev

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon