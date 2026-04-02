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Home / Markets / News / Poor debut: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar lists at 8% discount on BSE, 6% on NSE

Poor debut: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar lists at 8% discount on BSE, 6% on NSE

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar stock began its maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹195, reflecting a discount of ₹17, or 8.02 per cent, from its IPO issue price of ₹212 per share

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Share Price:  Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) disappointed investors with its D-Street debut on Thursday, April 2, as the company’s shares began their maiden trading session on the bourses in negative territory.  The listing came after the company raised ₹440 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), but the stock’s performance on listing day failed to impress investors.
 
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar stock began its maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹195, reflecting a discount of ₹17, or 8.02 per cent, from its IPO issue price of ₹212 per share.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at ₹200 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹12, or 5.66 per cent, from the IPO price.
 
 
This listing came in below market expectations. Ahead of its D-Street debut, unlisted shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar were seen trading at ₹215.5 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹3.5 per share, or 1.65 per cent, over the issue price of ₹212 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO details

The Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO was entirely a fresh issue, comprising 20.8 million equity shares worth ₹440 crore. The issue was open for public subscription from Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to Friday, March 27, 2026.

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Offered at a price band of ₹210–₹212 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares, the IPO was subscribed 3.23 times by the end of the subscription period. The subscription was largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 12.71 times. This was followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 1.36 times and 1.11 times, respectively.
 
The basis of allotment for the Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO shares was finalised after the subscription period, with the company setting the issue price at ₹212 per share.
 
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar plans to use the proceeds from the public issue to fund its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes, as outlined in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
 
Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the issue, while Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services acted as the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

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Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP Share price Stocks in focus Markets

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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