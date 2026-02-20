Paras Defence shares rise 4% as it acquires 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price today

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price rose 4 per cent on Friday after it acquired stake in Himanshi Thermal Solution Private Limited. The scrip rose 4.4 per cent to ₹658 in the intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:45 AM, Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price was trading 2.54 per cent higher at ₹646.20, as compared to a 0.45 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has seen a trade of 0.4 million shares, so far, on the NSE.

In the last 12 months, Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price has risen 43 per cent, as compared to a 11.74 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Paras Defence and Space Technologies' share price rise today?

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price rose as the company acquired a 49-per cent stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Technologies. With this, Himanshi Thermal Solutions has become an associate company of Paras Defence and Space Technologies.

The acquisition, as per the management, aligns with Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ strategic objective of expansion. The acquisition is structured to deliver mutual value, unlocking new growth avenues and business opportunities across both organisations, it said.

"Paras Defence and Space Technologies, along with Himanshi Thermal Solutions, will foster a high-impact partnership designed to capture emerging market synergies and drive sustainable, long-term expansion for all stakeholders involved," Paras Defence and Space Technologies said in the exchange filing.

Himanshi Thermal Solutions specialises in precision-engineered metal fabrication and advanced thermal management solutions for the aerospace and high-technology sectors. Their core expertise lies in the manufacturing of mission-critical liquid cold plates for space and airborne applications, complemented by specialised vacuum heat treatment services.

Himanshi Thermal Solutions also provides essential hardware for industries requiring rigorous thermal performance and exacting engineering standards, the company said in the exchange filing.

Analyst's view

Paras Defence and Space Technologies' acquisition of a stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions should be viewed as a capability-led vertical integration rather than a routine diversification exercise. Thermal management is a critical enabler in high-density defence electronics, UAV payloads, radar assemblies and space-grade systems—segments where the company already operates, said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS.

As defence platforms become more compact and electronics-heavy, heat dissipation efficiency directly influences reliability, lifecycle costs and battlefield performance. Owning thermal design capability in-house enhances system-level integration and reduces vendor dependency in a sector where qualification cycles are long and precision standards are stringent, he said.

