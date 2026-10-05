Raymond Realty gains 6%, snaps 4-day losing run on strong Q2 biz update
Driven entirely by sustained sales velocity and steady price realisation within the existing portfolio, Raymond Realty saw its pre-sales rise 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹902 crore in Q2 FY27.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Raymond Realty share price: Shares of Raymond Realty gained over 6 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, snapping their four-day losing run, on the back of a robust operational update for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27).
Raymond Realty stock hit the day's high of ₹690 on BSE, rising as much as 6.46 per cent, as against the last closing price of ₹648.10. It recouped some losses following a 9 per cent decline seen during the last four trading sessions.
As of 1.55 PM, the realty arm of Raymond was up 6 per cent at ₹687.10.
Raymond Realty Q2 biz update
Driven entirely by sustained sales velocity and steady price realisation within the existing portfolio, Raymond Realty saw its pre-sales rise 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹902 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹455 crore in the same period last year. On a half-yearly basis, the figure was at ₹1,602 crore from ₹760 crore, recording a growth of 111 per cent YoY.
Meanwhile, the collections rose 67 per cent YoY to ₹682 crore for the July-September period from ₹409 crore. The figure for H1FY27 came in at ₹1,233 crore, a robust increase of 57 per cent from ₹783 crore in H1FY26. READ MORE
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The quarter experienced no new project launches, the company said in a press release.
We are accelerating our growth trajectory over the next two quarters with a strong pipeline of MMR launches, representing a cumulative GDV of over ₹4,100 crore, said the company.
During the quarter, its gross borrowings increased by ₹125 crore, bringing the total to ₹1,220 crore as of September 30, 2026. These drawdowns were primarily utilised to fund construction across FY26 project launches. "Backed by liquidity of ₹306 crore, net debt stood at ₹914 crore, maintaining a net debt-to-equity ratio well below our Board-approved ceiling of 1.0x. This capital deployment is fully aligned with a robust collection pipeline and is strategically positioned to unlock key revenue milestones over the next 12 to 18 months," it said.
Commenting on the performance, Harmohan Sahni, managing director & CEO, Raymond Realty, said: “We nearly doubled pre-sales this quarter without any new launches, supported by resilient sustenance sales and continued homebuyer confidence in our projects. Looking ahead, our focus centres on scaling our operational footprint through a strong pipeline of scheduled launches in MMR. Representing a cumulative GDV of over ₹4,100 crore, these launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27. Our approach remains disciplined: grow based on collections, keep leverage well within our ceiling, and compound returns for our shareholders.”
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 2:15 PM IST