RBI's $100-million NOP cap: Clipping speculative wings, not growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved decisively to rein in currency speculation just as the rupee slid to record lows around the 95-per-dollar mark. On March 27, the central bank directed authorised dealer banks to ensure their net open position in rupee (NOP-INR) in the onshore deliverable market does not exceed $100 million at the end of each business day, with full compliance required by April 10. The circular, issued under FEMA, is explicitly aimed at curbing the excessive build-up of open rupee positions and restoring orderly conditions in the foreign-exchange market.

NOP-INR is essentially the net rupee exposure a bank carries after offsetting its long and short foreign-exchange positions. Until now, boards had considerable leeway to set these limits, subject to an overall ceiling of up to 25 per cent of capital, which allowed large institutions to run sizeable directional books in USD/INR. By imposing a uniform hard cap of $100 million, the RBI has shifted from a bank-driven to a centrally mandated regime, sharply reducing the scope for leveraged one-way bets on the currency.

Unsurprisingly, banks have pushed back on the speed of implementation. According to Reuters and other reports, lenders have asked the RBI for roughly three months to comply, warning that an April 10 deadline could trigger disorderly unwinding of positions and crystallise mark-to-market losses. A large part of the exposure sits in one-to-three-month arbitrage trades linking the offshore non-deliverable forward market with onshore positions; closing these in a hurry could mean selling dollars and buying rupees into a stressed market rather than allowing contracts to mature naturally.

For the rupee, the immediate effect of the cap is to reduce the firepower of speculative positions that have thrived on elevated oil prices, foreign portfolio outflows and a resurgent dollar. As banks shrink their open books to within the new limit, some of the froth in USD/INR should dissipate, and the RBI's own spot and forward interventions may become more effective at damping volatility. The trade-off is that forex market liquidity and arbitrage income for banks could temporarily suffer, and treasury profits will likely take a hit as positions are squared off faster than originally planned

Ultimately, this is not an attempt to "fix" the rupee at any level, but to ensure that its trajectory reflects macro fundamentals more than leveraged positioning. The currency's medium-term path will still be driven by oil prices, the current account, portfolio flows and the Fed's stance. What the NOP-INR cap does is change the rules of engagement: it tells banks that balance-sheet strength, not speculative risk-taking, should determine their role in the rupee market, even as the central bank keeps its powder dry for genuine stress episodes.

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Disclaimer: Akshat Garg is Head - Research & Product at Choice Wealth. Views expressed are personal.