RPSG Ventures shares soar 17%, rebound 70% from 52-week low; here's why

RPSG Ventures Share Price today: Shares of RPSG Ventures extended their winning streak for a second session on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, hitting an intraday high of ₹937.60, up 17.17 per cent on the NSE.

The stock has been on a tear since March 25, following the high-profile auction of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals franchises, which fetched a combined sum exceeding $3 billion. The franchises were acquired for $1.78 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. RPSG Ventures holds a 51 per cent stake in RPSG Sports Private Limited, which operates the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise.

“Your Company holds a 51 per cent stake in RPSG Sports Private Limited, which holds the right to own and operate Lucknow Super Giants — the Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League, the country’s preeminent men’s T20 cricket tournament. The remaining 49 per cent stake is held by an unlisted company of the Group,” noted RPSG Ventures in its annual report for 2025–26.

LSG has developed a strong fan base, healthy ticket revenues, and lucrative sponsorship deals. Coupled with broadcast rights income, the company said these factors augur well for the business.

Since March 25, the stock has gained 56.07 per cent from the closing price on March 24. It has also bounced 69.88 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹551.90 touched on March 23, 2026. Despite the rally, RPSG Ventures remains 31 per cent below its all-time high of ₹1,360 recorded on August 28, 2024.

Reports suggest the RPSG Group is exploring monetisation of its cricket assets, including a possible sale of a minority stake in LSG. Sources indicate founder Sanjiv Goenka may offload up to 15 per cent of the franchise.

Despite trimming some gains in afternoon trading, the stock remained elevated, changing hands at ₹928.70 at 2:19 PM, up 16.06 per cent from the previous close of ₹800.20. The Nifty50 was trading 400 points higher, or 1.79 per cent, at 22,732.

A total of 9.43 million equity shares of RPSG Ventures, valued at around ₹861.64 crore, changed hands across the BSE and NSE on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,053.71 crore on the NSE.