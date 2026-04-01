DMart shares rally 9% as store count touches 500 milestone
DMart share price today: In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Avenue Supermart said it has opened 12 new outlets in different states. With this, the total number of stores has reached 500
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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DMart share price today: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, surged nearly 9 per cent in today’s trade after the company achieved the milestone of its total store count to 500.
The stock opened 2.9 per cent higher at ₹4,075 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹4,294.80.
As of 12:30 PM, the counter was trading around ₹4,275, up about 8 per cent. The rally also made D-Mart the top gainer of the Nifty Next 50 index of which it is a constituent.
On the BSE, the counter DMart shares were trading 8 per cent higher at ₹4,278 with spurt in volume by more than 3.5 times.
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Avenue Supermart said it has opened 12 new outlets in different states. With this, the total number of stores has reached 500.
Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One, said that a positive momentum has been building in DMart since last week, when the stock formed a low near ₹3,650 and has since rallied past the ₹4,200-mark. Technically, the stock has given a breakout from a six-month consolidation range, indicating strength in the trend.
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"DMart shares are trading above key moving averages on both daily and weekly charts, reflecting strong bullish momentum. Given this setup, the outlook remains positive and the stock may extend this rally to ₹4,500–₹4,600 levels. On the downside, the 200-day moving average around ₹4,100 is expected to act as strong support," he said.
Avenue Supermarts is owned and founded by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets that include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.
In the third quarter (Q3FY26), the company's consolidated net profit grew by 18.27 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to ₹855.78 crore. Its revenue from operations surged by 13.32 per cent to ₹18,100.88 crore.
DMart shares have outperformed the broader market so far in 2026, gaining 15 per cent even as the Nifty 50 index declined by 10.6 per cent. Over the past year, the counter has gained 7 per cent, while the benchmark index has delivered nearly flat returns.
DMart share have a 52-week range of ₹3,529 - ₹4,949.50 and the company commands a market capitalisation of ₹2.7 trillion, according to NSE data. =============================
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:57 PM IST