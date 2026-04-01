InterGlobe Aviation soars 10%; stock sees sharpest intra-day rally in 4 yrs

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price today

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) soared 10 per cent to ₹4,332 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, recording its sharpest intra-day rally in nearly four years. Earlier, on May 26, 2022, the stock price of the airline company surged 11.3 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 11:46 AM; IndiGo stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹4,188 on the BSE and was the top gainer among 30 share index Sensex. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2 per cent at 73,392.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Meanwhile, in the past one month, the stock price of IndiGo declined 6 per cent, as compared to 8.4 per cent fall in the Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, it slipped 17 per cent, as against 13.7 per cent decline n the benchmark index. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹3,894.80 on March 23, 2026.

IndiGo appoints William Walsh as Chief Executive Officer

Walsh’s tenure at IATA comes to a close on the July 31, 2026, and he is expected to join no later than on the August 3, 2026, IndiGo said in an exchange filing.

Walsh (popularly known as Willie) is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).

In his new role as IndiGo’s CEO, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the company’s network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience, the company said.

ATF prices soar

Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) , or jet fuel, more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday, mirroring the surge in global oil prices last month, but for domestic airlines, the increase would only be 8.5 per cent, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

READ | Ola Electric spikes 10% on releasing March update; registrations cross 1 mn This marks the first time jet fuel prices crossed the ₹2 lakh per kilolitre mark, raising concerns over a potential increase in airfares.

Moitlal Oswal Financial Services view on IndiGo

ATF prices in India, set fortnightly by Indian Oil Corporation based on import parity calculations that incorporate international jet fuel benchmarks (primarily the Singapore jet kerosene marker), track crude with approximately a two-to-three-week lag, meaning the full impact of the March crude spike will be embedded in Q4FY26 ATF actuals with a minimal delay. Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the company update.

The impact on IndiGo is magnified by its cost structure. ATF represents 30-35 per cent of IndiGo's total operating costs in a normalized environment. At the FY25 scale of operations, the company consumed roughly 3 billion liters of ATF annually, a base that grows by 10-11 per cent per year as available seat kilometers (ASKs) expand.

Further, every $1/barrel increase in crude prices will directly impact the company’s profitability by ₹360 crore (i.e. 3-4 per cent of FY28E PAT). This can be partly offset by implementing a fuel surcharge, which IndiGo recently announced, ranging ₹425 (domestic) to as high as ₹2,300 (international) across domestic and international destinations. This will partly offset the fuel price impact by ₹100 crore per dollar change in crude price, the brokerage firm said.

If higher crude prices continue for an extended period, then the cost implications will be much higher in FY27. Further, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had imposed domestic airfare caps during the FDTL-led disruption of December 2025 to protect consumer interests. These caps have been lifted recently, which is a modest positive for airlines as it restores pricing flexibility at a time when rising crude prices are squeezing margins.

While demand fundamentals remain intact and recovery should be swift once normalcy resumes, the concurrent fuel cost spike, rerouting inefficiencies, and forex headwinds could extend margin pressure beyond the disruption window, thereby impacting earnings visibility to early FY27 despite partial offsets through pricing actions, the brokerage firm said.

Over the longer term, analysts remain confident in the company’s growth strategy. IndiGo’s domestic network remains the backbone of its operations, supporting India’s travel and tourism evolution, while expanding international connectivity provides a natural hedge and enhances margins. ==================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.