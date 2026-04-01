Marksans Pharma shares spiked 7.9 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹169.65 per share. At 12:33 PM, Marksans Pharma’s share price was trading 7.67 per cent higher at ₹169.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.46 per cent at 73,714.76.

The buying on the counter came after the company received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval to launch Benzonatate Capsules USP in 100 mg and 200 mg strengths in the US market.

In its filing, the company said that Benzonatate is the generic version of Pfizer’s Tessalon Capsules and is used to treat cough by reducing the cough reflex. It is prescribed for conditions such as bronchitis, pneumonia, and other lung infections.

READ | DMart shares rally 9% as store count touches 500 milestone That apart, in Q3FY26, the company reported net profit of ₹11,320.2 crore, as compared to ₹10,456.3 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹754.42 crore, as compared to ₹681.84 crore a year ago.

“We delivered a stable and resilient performance in Q3 FY26, with operating revenue growing 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by steady execution across key markets and improved seasonal demand. Margins expanded sequentially, driven by soft raw material costs, favorable currency movements, and an improving product mix, while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth reflected operating leverage,” said Mark Saldanha, managing director, Marksans Pharma.

READ | Atul Auto jumps 9% in trade; what's driving this Vijay Kedia-backed stock? He added: During the quarter, we took measured steps to strengthen our global footprint through new subsidiaries in Europe and Canada, positioning the Company for long-term growth in regulated markets. We remain disciplined, execution focused, and committed to delivering sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Marksans Pharma, headquartered in Mumbai, is engaged in research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities located in India, the USA, and the UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA. The company's product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, antidiabetic, pain management, upper respiratory, and gastroenterological. The company is marketing these products globally.