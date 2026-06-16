Rupee hits 5-week high versus dollar, stocks sprint as crude oil cools
Indian markets rallied as easing West Asia tensions and a sharp fall in crude oil prices boosted the rupee, bonds and equities
BS Reporter
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Indian markets gained ground on Monday as easing West Asia tensions and falling crude oil prices lifted sentiment. The rupee rose 0.42 per cent to a five-week high of 94.72 per dollar, supported by lower oil prices and the recent measures by the government and the Reserve Bank of India to attract foreign inflows. The 10-year bond yield eased to a two-month low of 6.87 per cent.
The benchmark equity indices advanced nearly 1 per cent, while Brent crude oil fell over 4 per cent on expectations that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen, easing concerns over energy supplies.
Going forward, the rupee is expected to remain firm, bond yields range-bound, and equities supported by improving risk sentiment, potential foreign inflows and softer crude prices.
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:03 AM IST