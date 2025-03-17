Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest Bull Call Spread on Nifty50

Consolidation Phase: After rebounding from recent lows, Nifty has been consolidating this week, preparing for the next leg up.

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  Expiry: 20 March 2025
  Strike Prices: Buy 22400CE & Sell 22650CE
  Net Premium Outflow: ~98

  Stop Loss: 50
  Target: 200
 
Rationale:
 
- Consolidation Phase: After rebounding from recent lows, Nifty has been consolidating this week, preparing for the next leg up.
 
- Key Levels: Nifty bottomed at 21,964.60 (4th March) and has retraced to 22,676, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 23,807 – 21,964 decline, making 22,670 a key resistance.
 
- Market Sentiment: Midcaps, which were deeply oversold, have begun recovering, improving overall sentiment.
 
 
- Outlook: Support at 22,300 minimizes the chances of a sustained decline. A move above 22,550 is expected to push Nifty towards 22,650 – 22,700 in the coming week.  (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Topics : Stock calls NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Nifty F&O Nifty futures Nifty trading share market Share price Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:21 AM IST

