Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi bars 26 individuals, imposes ₹1.85 cr penalty in SME stock case

Sebi bars 26 individuals, imposes ₹1.85 cr penalty in SME stock case

In a 142-page order, the market regulator has also directed disgorgement of over Rs 98.78 lakh identified as illegal gains and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.85 crore on the individuals

Sebi

Sebi’s investigation also showed that a few of these individuals had also been penalised in earlier orders by the regulator.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred 26 individuals from the securities market for alleged price manipulation in the scrip of DU Digital Global, earlier known as DU Digital Technologies, an SME stock.
 
In a 142-page order, the market regulator has also directed disgorgement of over ₹98.78 lakh identified as illegal gains and imposed a penalty of ₹1.85 crore on the individuals.
 
What triggered Sebi’s investigation?  
Sebi conducted an investigation after suspecting violations following a steep rise in the price of the scrip, from ₹12 per share in August 2021 to a high of ₹296.05 in November 2022.
 
 
What did Sebi find during the probe? 

Also Read

Ashika Group

Ashika Group gets Sebi's in-principle nod to launch mutual fund biz

Samvardhana Motherson

Acquisitions, order book to drive growth for Samvardhana Mothersonpremium

IPO, initial public offering

Fundraising stays robust in 2025 as IPOs hit records, QIPs shrink sharplypremium

initial public offering, IPO

Oyo parent Prism files for ₹6,650 crore IPO via confidential route

initial public offering, IPO

Vishal Nirmiti files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹125-cr via fresh issue

The regulator noted that a group of connected traders had employed “deceptive trading strategies”, contributing to an artificial increase in the price and trading volume of the scrip.
 
Sebi’s investigation also found that a few of these individuals had been penalised in earlier orders by the regulator.
 
“When entities such as connected Noticees manipulate prices through coordinated trading, the investors bear the loss. The regulatory response must be sufficiently robust to deter similar conduct and to restore investor confidence in the integrity of SME segment listing and trading,” Sebi said in the adjudicating order.
 
Why are such trades viewed seriously by the regulator? 
The regulator added that synchronised or circular trades serve no economic purpose other than price and volume manipulation and are injurious to the integrity of the securities market.
 
What was Sebi’s assessment of the price surge? 
DU Digital was listed on the NSE’s SME platform in August 2021. Sebi noted that there were no positive corporate announcements that could justify the 2,467 per cent surge in the stock price within a year.
 
How long are the individuals barred from the market? 
The bar on dealing in the securities market imposed on the 26 individuals ranges from one year to 30 months.
 

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels gets a rating upgrade from Elara Capital

Elara Capital upgrades Chalet Hotels to 'Buy'; stock rises over 3%

Stock Market LIVE, January 1, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends flat on 1st trading session of CY26, Nifty at 26,147

Investors, Companies, markets

L&T, Hindalco, Titan, BPCL, TVS Motor from BSE 100 index hit record highs

MCX share price

MCX gets target price hike from ICICI Securities on strong volume momentum

RBI, NBFC, Banking sector, Banks

Shriram Finance, IIFL, L&T Finance hit new highs; rally upto 19% in 1 month

Topics : SEBI Market news stock markets securities market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon