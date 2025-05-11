Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi set to roll out new risk metrics to curb F&O market speculation

Sebi set to roll out new risk metrics to curb F&O market speculation

New risk metrics target speculative churn; parts of the original plan revised after industry pushback

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The new OI method will track price movements in derivatives relative to their underlying securities, offering a more accurate read of market activity and trader positioning

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a sweeping overhaul of risk monitoring in the derivatives segment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to implement a new raft of measures first outlined in February. The goal is to rein in speculative activity in the derivatives market. Despite some pushback from the industry, the regulator will go ahead with key risk metrics while revising parts of the original proposal.
 
Sebi will adopt a new method for calculating open interest (OI), known as the future equivalent or delta-based framework. It will also raise the gross position limit for index options to ₹10,000 crore, according to sources.
 
 
The February consultation paper had suggested a much lower gross limit of ₹1,500 crore for index options, drawing objections from several market makers, including high-frequency traders, who argued it would stifle legitimate trading.
 
Most of the proposals in Sebi’s consultation paper have been cleared, but the plan to impose intraday limits has been shelved following industry feedback. The regulator’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee has approved the revised measures, and a formal circular outlining the new rules is expected soon.
 
The new OI method will track price movements in derivatives relative to their underlying securities, offering a more accurate read of market activity and trader positioning.

Also Read

Gensol Engineering

SAT denies interim relief to Gensol in Sebi fraud case, reply due in 2 wks

PremiumSebi

Sebi may allow colocation in commodity bourses to boost efficiency

Premiumtrading, markets

Stretch marks on rally: Mkt has legs, trading volume still finding its feet

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi mulls easing InvIT, REIT norms to boost ease of doing business

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi proposes mandatory demat before IPO filings to plug regulatory gaps

 
Market-Wide Position Limit (MWPL) — which determines the maximum allowable open futures and options (F&O) contracts for a stock — will now be defined as the lower of 15 per cent of free float or 65 times the average daily delivery value. Experts say this better matches derivatives exposure with cash market liquidity.
 
For single stocks, foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds will be capped at 30 per cent of MWPL, while individual traders will be restricted to 10 per cent. Sebi believes this will help curb manipulation and reduce the frequency of stocks hitting the ban period.
 
To monitor concentration and exposure risks, Sebi will step up surveillance of intraday positions. Exchanges will be required to develop standard operating procedures to track trader activity, including four random intraday checks each day to detect potential misuse.
 
Other approved changes include capping weekly F&O expiries at two days, down from the current multiple-expiry setup. Any changes to the expiry calendar will need prior Sebi approval. This could affect new entrants in the equity derivatives space, especially the Metropolitan Stock Exchange, which had planned to launch derivatives contracts expiring on Fridays every week.
 
Sebi has also launched a fresh survey on F&O trader profitability, with results due by mid-June. A previous study covering 2021-22 to 2023-24 found that 93 per cent of individual traders lost money in derivatives.
 
Last November, Sebi introduced steps to curb excessive speculation in F&O. While index options volumes (in premium terms) fell 15 per cent year-on-year, they are still 11 per cent higher than two years ago. Similarly, individual trader participation, though down 5 per cent year-on-year, is up 34 per cent compared to 2022.
 
Experts say the regulator remains uneasy about the high activity in index options despite earlier interventions. The latest round of reforms aims to balance trading efficiency with tighter risk controls.
 
THE FINE PRINT OF RISK
 
·         Open interest to be recalculated using ‘future equivalent’ metric
 
·         Index options capped at ₹10,000 cr gross and ₹1,500 cr net; no intraday limits
 
·         MWPL to be tied to free float and average daily delivery value
 
·         Benchmark index expiries limited to two days a week
 
·         Heightened surveillance; fresh study on F&O trader profitability
 

More From This Section

markets

Stock in India, Pakistan set for relief rally following 'understanding'

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Indo-Pak situation, Q4 earnings likely to drive markets this week

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs continue to invest; inject Rs 14,167 crore in equities in May

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

8 top valued firms saw combined ₹1.60 trn erosion in valuation last week

PremiumLarsen & Toubro

Street positive on Larsen & Toubro despite near-term concerns

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India F&O stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon