Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:40 PM IST
Siyaram Silk Mils share price slumps 10% to over 1-year low post Q3 results

The scrip fell 10 per cent to ₹501.25, the lowest level since October 23, 2024 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Siyaram Silk Mills share price fell 10 per cent. The image is used for representation.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siyaram Silk Mills share price fell to the lowest level in more than one year following the release of the company's third-quarter (Q3FY26) results. The scrip fell 10 per cent to ₹501.25, the lowest level since October 23, 2024 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Siyaram Silk Mills had its 0.5 million shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company had a total market capitalisation of ₹2,388.28 crore. 
 
In the last 12 months, Siyaram Silk Milss share price has decreased 34.88 per cent, as agiainst a 9.86 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.   As of 2:53 PM, Siyaram Silk Mills share price was trading 6.01 per cent down at ₹523.60, as compared to a 0.53 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 
 
 

Why did Siyaram Silk Mills share price fall today?

Siyaram Silk Mills share price fell as the company incurred an exception loss during the quarter due to change in labour law. The company incurred a loss of ₹5.8 crore as they made provisions to implement the changes in the labour code.   Siyaram Silk Mills reported that its standalone net profit declined 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹46 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. 
 
The total income of Siyaram Silk Mills, however, increased by 8.9 per cent on year to ₹639 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹586 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q3FY25), the company said in its exchange filing. 

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose only 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹84 crore from ₹83 crore.
   
During the quarter, the company added two Zecode stores and five Devo stores. The total store count stood at 25 Zecode and 17 Devo outlets. Siyaram Silk Mills's plan to open approximately 35 stores across both brands during the financial year 2026 remains on track, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 
“Looking ahead, we expect demand to be supported by macroeconomic stability, with steady growth and controlled inflation creating a favourable environment for consumption. We remain grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support,” said Gaurav Poddar, executive director, Siyaram Silk Mills.
 
Siyaram Silk Mills declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the financial year 2026. The company set February 2 as the record date. 
 
The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Dinesh Kumar Jaithliya as the vice president of finance as a senior managerial personnel of the Company with effect from February 1, 2026, Siyaram Silk Mills said in a separate exchange filing. 
 

