Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, LIC, Tata Motors, Zomato, Railtel, Allcargo

Stocks to watch on December 22, 2023: The BSE and NSE have approved the cancellation of 'A' ordinary shares (DVR) of Tata Motors

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday ahead of the long Christmas weekend. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 30 points at 21,382 over Nifty futures’ last close. 

In the US, Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent overnight 
Asian stocks also edged higher. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea rose up to 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng too held a 0.3 per cent gain. 

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today: 

Adani Green: Gautam Adani and his family plan to inject $1 billion into the conglomerate’s renewable energy unit, reported Bloomberg. Read 

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR: The BSE and NSE have approved the cancellation of ‘A’ ordinary shares (DVR) of Tata Motors and allot ordinary shares. Exchanges also approved the scheme of arrangement for this between the company, shareholders and creditors. 

Zomato: The company has clarified that it is not looking to acquire logistics aggregator Shiprocket for $2 billion. 

LIC: State-owned LIC said the Finance Ministry has given it a one-time exemption from the 25 per cent public shareholding rule. LIC listed on the bourses on May 17, 2022, meaning it had to meet the 25 per cent MPS rule by 2027. However, it has received an extension of 10 years and would need to meet the criteria by May 2032.

Allcargo Logistics, Allcargo Gati: The boards of the two companies on Thursday approved restructuring of businesses.  As per the scheme, International Supply Chain (ISC) business will be demerged into a separate entity -- Allcargo ECU Ltd. 

It also said the express and contract logistics businesses would come under the resulting entity -- Allcargo Logistics (post ISC demerger). Read

GMR Airports Infrastructure: Its subsidiary GMR Airports has signed an agreement with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest Rs 675 crore in the upcoming airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Railtel Corp: The company has won an order worth Rs 66.8 crore. 

Lupin: The company has launched Softovac Liquifibre, a liquid laxative.

MOIL: The company's has crossed the historic 16 lakh metric tonnes mark by December 20. This was up 26 per cent against the previous high in 2019.

Bata India: The company said Pankaj Gupta will resign as head of retail and franchisee operations and move to a global position in the Bata group from March 1, 2024.

Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Buzzing stocks stock market trading Stocks in focus Indian stock markets Adani Green Energy Tata Motors LIC Zomato Railtel Corporation of India

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

