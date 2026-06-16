Systematix backs Nestle India's rural expansion; recommends 'Hold'

FMCG major Nestle India is sharpening its focus on penetration-led volume growth and rural expansion, with the management believing that the existing portfolio of core brands offers significant headroom for growth, analysts at brokerage firm Systematix Institutional Equities said.

The brokerage, based on the company's FY26 annual report, said rural markets remain Nestle India's one of the biggest growth opportunities as the firm's village reach expanded by more than 3x from to 216,000 in FY26 from 69,000 in CY20. However, its overall retail reach remained stable at 5.3 million outlets in FY26 versus 5.2 million in FY24. Stong product pipeline

Systematix said that Nestle India has strengthened its product pipeline through new product launches across the segments. Among the new launches, sales’ salience of new products (7 per cent in FY25) likely benefited from launches in Maggi noodles, breakfast cereals, confectionery, RTD cold coffee and pet foods.

Among business segments, the Prepared Dishes & Cooking Aids posted 17 per cent Y-o-Y sales growth in FY26, led by around 12 per cent volume growth. Confectionery sales jumped 33 per cent, while the beverages business recorded 26 per cent growth, supported by strong volume expansion.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Milk Products & Nutrition segment, however, reported a 2 per cent decline in volume despite a marginal increase in sales. The brokerage noted that the recent channel checks indicate infant nutrition is reviving in North and West regions, with sales growing at 9 per cent as Nestle regains share from Abbott and Danone. It estimates FY26-FY28E sales CAGR of 8 per cent.

Balance sheet, cash flow

Inventory days (on sales) normalised from 51 in FY25 to 41 in FY26. Besides, distributor-level stock holding has also reduced to 7-10 days (vs 12-15 days earlier). With the elevated short-term debt of FY25 normalising in FY26, the net-cash status is restored.

FCF surpassed a high of ₹42 billion in FY26 (vs ₹9 billion in FY25), and is expected to remain elevated despite an initial investment of ₹ 9 billion in Nestle’s tenth factory which is currently under construction at Odisha.

Systematix said that while Nestle India's current growth trajectory is at a multi-year high and on-ground trends are broadly positive, growth could decelerate in 2HFY27 as GST-related benefits phase out from 3Q, and growth in Maggi normalises with a high base from 2Q27 onwards.

It said that input-cost inflation is monitorable, as is margin impact from high A&P, reach expansion and lower operating leverage as growth eases. Nestle India stock target price

The brokerage said that Nestle India's rich valuations (trading at P/E of 70x/ 61x on FY27E/ FY28E) also limit a positive outlook.

The brokerage has kept its estimates are unchanged, with FY26-FY28E revenue/ EPS CAGR of 11 per cent/ 13 per cent.