Tejas Networks share price plunges 13%, hits over 3-year low on Q3 loss

Tejas Networks share price today: Tejas Networks share price plunged over 12 per cent to the lowest level in over three years in Monday's session as it reported a net loss for the December quarter (Q3FY26). The company has reported losses for three straight quarters this financial year.

Tejas Networks share price declined as much as 12.68 per cent to ₹364.25, the lowest level since March 8, 2022, according to Bloomberg.

The scrip was trading 11.37 per cent lower at ₹369.70 as of 11:11 AM, compared to 0.56 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Tejas Networks share price fall today?

Tejas Networks share price decreased significantly in Monday's session as the company reported a loss in the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26). The company reported a net loss of ₹197 crore compared to ₹166 crore net profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue during the third quarter (Q3FY26) slumped 88.38 per cent on year to ₹307 crore from ₹2,642 crore in Q3FY25, the company said in the exchange filing.

Tejas Networks' earnings before interest, taxes (Ebit) loss stood at ₹239 crore in the third quarter versus ₹260 crore profit reported a year ago.

India has contributed the most to the revenue mix of Tejas Networks, with 85 per cent share, while international markets contributed 15 per cent.

Tejas Networks paid ₹9.85 crore past service costs on gratuity and absence payable to employees pursuant to the labour codes notified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 21, 2025, the company said in the investors’ presentation.

The company also made provisions for ₹24.35 crore warranty expenses, determined based on potential fault rates, repair requirements, and anticipated warranty claims.

