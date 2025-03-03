Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This recently listed IPO freezes at 10% lower limit; down 43% from Jan high

This recently listed IPO freezes at 10% lower limit; down 43% from Jan high

Shares of Blackstone-backed International Gemmological Institute India (IGI) were locked at the 10% lower circuit at Rs 366.60, also its new low on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade.

surat, diamond

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Blackstone-backed International Gemmological Institute India (IGI) were locked at the 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 366.60, also its new low on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a flat revenue at Rs 190.29 crore in December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), against Rs 189.2 crore in previous quarter (Q2FY25) and Rs 184 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Till 10:44 am; a combined 2.1 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 2.03 million shares on the NSE and BSE. Currently, IGIL share trades 12 per cent below its issue price of Rs 417 per cent. It has corrected 43 per cent from its high of Rs 642.30 hit on January 1, 2025. IGIL made its stock market debut on December 20, 2024.
 
 
IGI, a Blackstone-backed company, is India’s largest independent accreditation and certification services provider with a 50 per cent market share. With 31 laboratories and 18 Schools of Gemology in 10 countries, IGI's global presence enables it to capitalize on the ongoing transformation in the industry.
 
In Q3FY25, IGI’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 3.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 26.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 111.68 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) flat at QoQ and up 9.6 per cent YoY at Rs 141.89 crore. Margins stood at 74.6 per cent in Q3FY25, against 74.7 per cent in Q2FY25 and 70.3 per cent in Q3FY24.  READ: Tata Motors sinks 47% in 7 months, fall similar to 2015; stock headed to?
 
With the group now consolidated under India, the management said it aims to leverage India's strengths in manufacturing and polishing alongside IGI’s retail presence in the USA, Europe, and China.

Also Read

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares lost 4% in trade today?

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares slip 3%; stock hits over 15-months low

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Auto maker stocks climb on upbeat Feb sales; M&M, TVS, Eicher gain over 2%

COFFEE DAY SHARES

Coffee Day Enterprise share soars 20%, hits upper circuit; Here's why

HDFC Bank, HDFC(Photo: Shutterstock)

HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

 
On outlook, the management said the global diamond and jewellery industry is undergoing a transformation driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and increased demand for certification. Rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle-class, and the growing appeal of diamonds as a luxury investment continue to fuel market expansion.
 
A significant trend shaping the industry is the rapid adoption of Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGDs), which are gaining worldwide acceptance due to their affordability and sustainability. Furthermore, the demand for certified diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry is expanding beyond traditional markets, reinforcing the need for transparency and trust in the industry. IGI’s multiple service delivery formats—including IGI Labs, In-factory Labs, and Mobile Labs - enhance customer relationships and provide a distinct advantage in this evolving market, the management said.
 
Meanwhile, post listing, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) reduced their holding in IGI by nearly 2 percentage points. At the end of December 2024 quarter, DIIs holding stood at 5.88 per cent, against 7.75 per cent at the time of listing.  However, resident individuals shareholding in IGI increased to 6.84 per cent from 5.33 per cent, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market News: Among sectors, only the Nifty Auto and IT indices were up | Photo: Shutterstock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 330 pts, Nifty near 22,000 amid broad-based selling

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Sensex chart flags new worries, may test 72,000; levels to track this week

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Dr. Agarwal's Health Care shares slip 5% after 30-day anchor lock-in ends

Tata motors

Tata Motors sinks 47% in 7 months, fall similar to 2015; stock headed to?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Shreenath Paper Products IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends IPOs gems and jewellery sector Gems and jewellery Jewellery shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon