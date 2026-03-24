Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / UBS Global downgrades India stocks to neutral on high oil sensitivity

UBS Global downgrades India stocks to neutral on high oil sensitivity

Stock gauges in energy import-dependent markets such as India and Europe have dropped over 9 per cent since the Iran war started, more than double the decline in the US

oil sector, crude oil

The problems are more acute for India, which imports roughly 90% of its crude oil and nearly 50% of its liquefied petroleum gas.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UBS Global Wealth Management downgraded Indian and euro zone equities, warning their sensitivity to elevated oil prices makes them more vulnerable if the West Asia conflict drags on. 
“It might be very difficult to reach a final conclusion” on Iran war in a very short period of time, Suresh Tantia, a strategist for Asian equities at the wealth manager said on Bloomberg TV. He said the money manager downgraded euro zone equities and Indian stocks to neutral this morning. 
Stock gauges in energy import-dependent markets such as India and Europe have dropped over 9 per cent since the Iran war started, more than double the decline in the US. This reflects concerns that sustained energy inflation could curb growth, delay interest-rate cuts and raise fiscal pressures. The shift is reinforcing a rotation toward more defensive and energy-resilient markets as fund managers reassess their exposures. 
 
The firm upgraded Switzerland’s equity market and the Europe health care sector to “attractive,” on their defensive characteristics. It remained broadly positive on equities.
 
But it said that persistently high energy costs could undermine the manufacturing recovery in Europe and likely to add to India’s fiscal pressures. 

Also Read

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil stays elevated amid West Asia strikes; India denies Hormuz fee

Choice Broking expects strong support for Hind Zinc, EID Parry and Coal India on charts in case of decline owing to rising input cost pressure.

Tech analyst backs these 3 stocks even as mining, sugar face cost pressure

paint, Nerolac paints

Paint stocks: Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger, Shalimar gain up to 5%

Sensex, Nifty bounce back up to 2% in Tuesday's opening trade after Trump halts strike on Iran power plants by 5 days.

Sensex zooms 1,500 points on ceasefire hope: Should you sell the rally?

markets, trading, stock market today, nifty valuation

Nifty50 valuations ease amid oil surge, geopolitical jitters: JM Financial

Meanwhile, Tantia said that Chinese equities are likely to be more resilient, noting that the country is expected to maintain oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, while benefiting from low inflation and significant under-performance relative to other Asian markets. 
The problems are more acute for India, which imports roughly 90% of its crude oil and nearly 50% of its liquefied petroleum gas. About half of the crude requirement and over three-quarters of the LPG transits the Strait, which Iran has effectively shut.
The Iran war’s fallout is compounding India’s structural risks, including high valuations, AI disruption risks in the absence of major chipmakers, and currency weakness. 
Indian stocks have lagged global peers and the rupee has weakened toward record lows amid foreign selling. Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Group, told Bloomberg News on Monday that the probability of global funds buying the dip in the near term is very low due to elevated valuations. 
“You are effectively paying a high multiple for mid-teen earnings growth — almost like the US, but without the AI tailwind,” he added.

More From This Section

investment, funds, funding

57% of investment advisors based in five metro cities, shows datapremium

electricity, power sector

Power Grid outlook strong on capex push, but valuations look stretchedpremium

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Gold, silver ETF investors burnt after late-cycle rush amid correction

Hotel room

West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majorspremium

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Sensex jumps 1,372 points as US pauses Iran strike plan, oil caps gains

Topics : Indian equities Crude Oil Price stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWho is Mohammad GhalibafGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance