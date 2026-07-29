US Fed Policy Preview: Markets brace for Kevin Warsh's inflation message

US Fed Policy Preview: The The US Federal Reserve meets this week against the backdrop of a surge in oil prices, which threatens to complicate newly-elected chairman Kevin Warsh's bid to tame inflation.

Warsh reiterated last week his focus was bringing inflation back to the 2 per cent target, a goal the Fed has failed to achieve for more than five ​years.

Often termed an inflation hawk, he has repeatedly stressed price stability is the Fed’s primary objective. But is yet to act on it. The consensus for the July meeting remains strong that the US central bank would likely hold rates for the fourth consecutive time at 3.50-3.75 per cent at its July 28 to 29 meeting.

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"The recent spike in crude oil had briefly stoked inflation concerns, but the subsequent price cooling has eased the urgency for any immediate policy response. The Fed is likely to retain its data-dependent posture, weighing resilient economic activity against emerging signs of moderating inflation," said Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct.

Recent US economic data suggests that GDP growth remains robust and the labour market continues to be resilient, providing solace to the US central bank.

Nachiketa Sawrikar, fund manager, Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, argued that under normal circumstances, this combination of strong growth, a healthy labour market and persistent inflation would strengthen the case for a 25 basis point rate hike. "However, we do not expect that to happen. We expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged while maintaining its wait-and-see approach," she added.

Fed commentary bigger risk for markets

While the July meeting is unlikely to produce a policy surprise, it could materially influence expectations regarding the path of rates over the remainder of the year.

Any indication that the Fed is becoming more concerned about inflation could push Treasury yields higher and weigh on long-duration growth assets, said Hitesh Jain, strategist at YES Securities.

He told investors to focus less on the rate decision itself and more on the Fed's forward guidance and communication regarding inflation risks, advising them to be cautious about making aggressive bets ahead of the meeting.

Therefore, the bigger risk for the market lies not in the rate decision itself but in the possibility of a more hawkish tone than markets currently anticipate. Against this backdrop, Palvia advised traders and short-term participants to stay watchful until the policy statement and press conference are behind us. "For Indian markets specifically, domestic earnings, crude oil movements, and foreign portfolio flows are likely to exert a more lasting influence than the Fed decision in isolation," he observed.

A downward revision to the future rate-cut trajectory could also prompt a reassessment of equity valuations worldwide. For Indian equities, such an outcome could translate into transient foreign fund outflows and heightened volatility, warned Palvia.

Bullion outlook

For gold market investors, too, a cautious approach is advisable.

"The event is likely to trigger sharp volatility, and the initial price reaction can reverse quickly once markets digest the Fed's statement and Chair's comments. Long-term investors can continue to accumulate gold gradually on meaningful declines, while short-term traders may prefer to wait until after the outcome before initiating fresh positions. Existing gold holders should avoid panic selling solely because of the Fed meeting unless prices break key technical support levels," opined Nirpendra Yadav, Sr. Research Analyst at Bonanza.