Waaree Energies slips over 6% on muted show in September qtr; details here

Waaree Energies slips over 6% on muted show in September qtr; details here

The fall in the recently listed counter came on the back of a muted show in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Waaree Energies share price: Shares of renewable energy company, Waaree Energies, dropped up to 6.44 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,914.60 per share on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. 
 
The fall in the recently listed counter came on the back of a muted show in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
At the operating level, Waaree Energies’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 524.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 517 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24). Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded merely 10 basis points (bps) to 14.7 per cent in Q2FY25, from 14.6 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
 
Overall, the company’s topline, or revenue from operations, surged just 1 per cent annually to Rs 3,574.3 crore in Q2FY25, Rs 3,537.2 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
Its profit, however, climbed in double digits (14.8 per cent) Y-o-Y to Rs 361.6 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 315 crore in Q2FY24.
 
The company also revealed that the production stood at 3.3GW in H1FY25, as against 4.8GW for FY24 as a result of strong operational focus. The order book as on September 30, 2024, stood at about 20GW, Waaree Energies said.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors have approved an investment up to Rs 600 crore for setting up and development of infrastructure (including land and connectivity) for the purpose of developing Renewable Power projects and bidding pipeline  
 
Waaree Energies IPO Listing  
Shares of Waaree Energies had a spectacular debut on the stock exchanges on October 28, 2024, outperforming its IPO allotment price. The shares were listed at Rs 2,550 on BSE, a premium of 69.66 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 1,503. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange, the stock opened at Rs 2,500, reflecting a premium of 66.33 per cent against the IPO price.
 
About Waaree Energies 
 
Set up in 1990, Waaree Energies Limited (WAAREE) is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~13.3GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar). 
 
With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems. 
 
At 9:42 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 5.72 per cent lower at Rs 2937.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.77 per cent higher at 77,932.97 levels.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

