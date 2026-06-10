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Home / Markets / News / Wipro buyback opens on June 11; here's everything investors need to know

Wipro buyback opens on June 11; here's everything investors need to know

Wipro Share Buyback 2026: The company's board has approved the repurchase of up to 600 million fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each

Wipro buyback

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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Wipro Share Buyback 2026: AI-powered technology services company Wipro will open its ₹15,000-crore share buyback programme on Thursday, June 11, 2026, offering eligible shareholders an opportunity to tender their shares at a premium. The buyback will remain open till Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Wipro Share Buyback size

According to the company's regulatory filing, Wipro's board has approved the repurchase of up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each. The proposed buyback represents up to 5.72 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital. 
The buyback size of ₹15,000 crore represents 24.99 per cent and 19.99 per cent of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements, respectively, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
 

Wipro buyback price

Wipro has fixed the buyback price at ₹250 per equity share, payable in cash. At 9:29 AM on June 10, Wipro shares were trading at ₹181.60 on the BSE, down 0.08 per cent from the previous close. The buyback price implies a premium of 37.66 per cent over the current market price.

Wipro Share Buyback key dates

As per the buyback schedule, the last date and time for receipt of completed tender forms and other specified documents by the registrar is 5:00 PM IST on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. 

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The company had earlier fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to participate in the buyback.

Wipro buyback entitlement ratio

Wipro has specified separate entitlement ratios for small shareholders and other eligible shareholders:
  • Reserved category (small shareholders): 11 equity shares for every 56 equity shares held as on the record date.
  • General category (all other eligible shareholders): 10 equity shares for every 197 equity shares held as on the record date.

Details for US-based security holders

Wipro's American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing one equity share, are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "WIT". To participate in the buyback, ADS holders were required to become direct shareholders of Wipro before the record date. For this purpose, ADS holders needed to submit their ADSs to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the ADS Depositary, for cancellation and withdrawal of the underlying equity shares no later than 12:00 noon New York City time on June 2, 2026. This was necessary to ensure that investors held equity shares directly as of the June 5, 2026 record date. 
Wipro said the buyback is being conducted in accordance with Indian laws and regulations governing tender offers. The company added that while certain US federal securities laws apply because of the presence of US shareholders and ADS holders, the transaction is being treated as eligible for the Tier I exemption under Rule 13e-4(h)(8) of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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