close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi proposes framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

To strengthen corporate governance mechanism, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed to amend the current rules governing alternative investment funds (AIFs)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi

Sebi

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To strengthen corporate governance mechanism, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed to amend the current rules governing alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Under the proposal, Category I and Category II AIFs should not borrow funds directly or indirectly or engage in leverage for the purpose of making investments, Sebi said in its consultation paper.

These AIFs can borrow for the purpose of meeting shortfall in drawdown while making investment in an investee company, subject to certain conditions.

Among the conditions included that such borrowing by these AIFs should be done only in case of emergency and as a last recourse, the amount borrowed should not exceed 10 per cent of the investment proposed to be made in the investee company and the cost of such borrowing should be charged only to such investor who delayed or defaulted on drawdown payment.

Category I and Category II AIFs should maintain 30 days cooling off period between two periods of permissible leverage.

"The regulatory intent behind permitting borrowing for Category I and II AIFs is that the funds borrowed shall be utilized for meeting operational requirements of the AIF, and not for the purpose of making investment," Sebi noted.

Also Read

Sebi extends one-time stock option settlement scheme by two months

Strengthening debt market on Sebi's agenda, says Ananth Narayan

Sebi sets up three panels to push market reforms, ease of doing business

Market regulator Sebi plans simplified BRSR, ESG rating regulations

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Sebi imposes Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trade

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

Further, the regulator proposed to mandate that AIFs should hold the instruments or securities of their investments only in dematerialised form.

Also, it has been suggested that the requirement of mandatory appointment of a custodian for safekeeping of securities for AIFs with corpus of over Rs 500 crore, should be extended to AIFs with corpus of less than Rs 500 crore as well.

Large Value Fund for accredited investors (LVFs) should be permitted to extend their tenure up to four years, subject to approval of two-thirds of the unit holders by value of their investment in the LVF.

Sebi noted that many AIFs are still holding their certificate of registration despite having no fund raising or investment activity in their schemes for several years.

Considering this, Sebi suggested that AIF's manager should ensure that AIF pays renewal fee equal to 50 per cent of its applicable registration fee for the subsequent block of five years from the date of grant of registration, within three months before expiry of the said block period.

Besides, existing AIFs who have completed five years from the date of grant of certificate of registration should also pay renewal fee equal to 50 per cent of its applicable registration fee.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought comments on the proposal till May 31.

Last month, the markets regulator had asked alternative investment funds to provide an option of "direct plan" for investors and introduced a trail model for distribution commission in order to bring transparency in expenses and curb mis-selling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi proposes framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

Sebi
3 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Sebi imposes Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trade

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Market regulatory Sebi proposes new expense slabs for mutual funds

Sebi
2 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Margin expansion ahead for Colgate; brokerages await demand revival signs

colgate
3 min read

Sebi imposes Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trade

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Sebi proposes framework for AIFs to strengthen corporate governance rules

Sebi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon