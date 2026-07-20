Strengthening panchayats: Building fiscal autonomy, institutional capacity

Despite being responsible for delivering basic services and implementing development programmes, panchayats generate very little revenue of their own. The data from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj shows that between 2017-18 and 2021-22, panchayats across 30 states and Union Territories collected ₹25,595 crore as OSR, amounting to just about ₹59 per capita annually. About 42 per cent of the gram panchayats collected less than ₹1 lakh as OSR in FY22, while the average annual OSR of the gram panchayats was around ₹2.3 lakh. The disparity across states is also striking. OSR accounts for just 1 per cent of the receipts of the gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, as against 40 per cent in Andhra Pradesh.

The problem is not merely a lack of revenue sources but also weak capacity to utilise existing powers. Many states have empowered panchayats to levy taxes, fees and user charges, but collection remains negligible. Property tax, one of the most important potential sources of local revenue, remains underdeveloped because of weak property records, outdated assessment systems, and poor enforcement. According to a study of panchayat finances conducted by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), property tax accounted for around 40 per cent of OSR among local bodies across the world, highlighting its potential as a stable source of revenue. Revenue mobilisation is closely linked to the economic environment of villages. Panchayats with larger populations, greater commercial activity, and higher incomes have a stronger tax base. Panchayats closer to towns also performed better because of greater economic activity and higher property values. This explains why southern and western states have generally outperformed northern states, aided not only by stronger economies but also by clearer rules and better administrative systems.