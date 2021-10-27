Dixon CMD Interview: Sunil Vachani on how PLI scheme can be a gamechanger

-
-
Dixon Technologies CMD Sunil Vachani has been a proponent of the performance-linked incentive scheme for IT and component manufacturing. And his company has straddled across various sectors. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, Vachani spoke about what Dixon wants to achieve through the PLI scheme, its planned investments and acquisitions, besides much else. Listen to the full interview in this podcast.
