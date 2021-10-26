CG Foods to acquire Gallina Blanca's Russia and CIS businesses

-
ALSO READ
Ruchi Soya buys biscuits, noodles unit from Patanjali for Rs 65 cr
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods files IPO papers with Sebi
FSSAI plans to introduce 'front of package label' to regulate junk foods
Russia continues working on new vaccines, medication for Covid: Putin
-
CG Foods, maker of popular noodles Wai Wai, on Tuesday said it has signed a deal to acquire the Russia and CIS businesses of Spain-based GBfoods.
The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
A binding agreement has been signed with GBfoods, said a statement from CG Foods, part of the Nepal-based CG Corp.
"GBfoods' business in Russia/CIS, under Gallina Blanca brand, is expected to change its ownership from GBfoods to CG Foods, owned by CG Corp Global, within the coming weeks," the company said.
The acquisition will help CG Foods to grow its foothold in Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions as well as diversify into culinary products and pastas.
"CG Foods will also leverage the existing distribution strength of GBfoods in Russia & CIS to grow its globally renowned noodle brand WAI WAI," it said.
GBfoods has a presence in Western Europe, along with Russia and CIS, Baltics and around 30 countries in Africa.
CG Corp Global Chairman Binod K Chaudhary said, "I have always dreamt of making WAI WAI a strong global brand, and I am happy to convert this dream into a reality. I believe that this step with Gallina Blanca Russia/CIS will be a milestone in our global journey."
CG Foods is the food division of Nepal-based CG Corp Global, having operations in sectors like FMCG, hospitality, real estate, telecom, energy, infrastructure, financial services and education.
Currently, CG Foods is producing noodles in Nepal, India, Serbia, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, while a plant in Egypt is under development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU