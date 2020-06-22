Coronavirus updates: Delhi second most-affected state; drug for patients

India reported 14,821 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 425,282, an increase of 3.6% according to the Health Ministry.As many as 13,699 people have died due to the infection so far, with 445 new fatalities in a day.

Delhi has replaced Tamil Nadu as the state with the most number of cases after Maharashtra. According to numbers released by state governments, Delhi has a total number of 59,746 cases while Tamil Nadu has 59,377 cases.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private Covid-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.



The Centre praised the Mumbai civic body on Sunday for “actively” chasing the novel coronavirus in Dharavi, saying proactive measures reduced the growth rate of the infection in Asia's largest slum to 1.02 per cent in June from 12 per cent in April.



The (RBI) has asked banks to carry out detailed stress tests due to the impact of Covid-19 on their books and put capital-raising plans with board approvals in place, if needed. This is the first major regulatory move by the central bank to ascertain the health of banks and take proactive measures to ring-fence them after the outbreak of the pandemic.



Global rating agency Fitch on Monday revised the outlook from “stable” to “negative” on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of nine Indian banks- State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), BOB's subsidiary in New Zealand, Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank (Canara), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank (ICICI), Axis Bank (Axis) and Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM).



Shares of rallied 40 per cent to Rs 572.7 in the intra-day trade on the BSE on Monday after the company on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet.



Hetero will launch remdesivir, an injectable drug from Gilead, to treat hospitalised Covid-19 patients this week. The firm will first make the drug available in high case load areas of Maharashtra and Delhi under the brand Covifor.



World update:

may announce foreign workers' visa restrictions today. President said late on Saturday he would announce new restrictions on visas within a couple of days to block the entry of certain foreign workers and protect Americans struggling with a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

